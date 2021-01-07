Smart Bread Machine Market: Strong Growth Continues With Technology Advancements To Continue Beyond 2027
Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Smart Bread Machine Market" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.
Smart bread machine is one of the automatic kitchen appliances used to make bread and other savory products. It mixes, kneads, and bakes the ingredients without much interference of human. These smart bread machines are mostly used in commercial sectors as there is high production of bread, sandwich, pizza, and other foods as compared to houses.
Increase in population and rise in disposable income of consumers has increased the purchasing power of the consumers, and thus encourage them to spend more on products which provide convenience and comfort to them. Consumers are more fascinated toward the new and advanced technology that launches in the market as it gives the experience of superiority of using the technology before everyone else does. Smart bread machine comes with many advanced features that minimizes the human efforts and saves time, catching health, and hygiene conscious consumer’s attention. The growth of the market is highly driven by the commercial sector as there is a high demand for this product by cafes, restaurants, food parks, and hotels for the large production of breads, cakes, pizzas, and many more food recipes.
New product launches to flourish the market:
New products that contain improved capabilities have been launched by leading market players. They have taken necessary steps to improve accuracy of devices and overall functionality as well. Wilkinson Baking Company has launched a new automated bread machine, which can make up to approximately 235 loaves of bread per day. Sana smart bread maker is also a very popular product in the market comes with multi-functions such as it has fully adjustable programs, programmable technology, unique stainless steel bread pan and kneaders with automatic batch processing and it can make variety of dishes.
COVID-19 Scenario Analysis:
Corona virus has spread all over the world and most of the countries are adopting lockdown measures to control the spread of the virus and securing public health. The impact of corona can be seen so stark in everything from our dining tables to the economy, business and what not. All business and production activities are fully shut down except the necessary one such as food and medical sector or others, leading towards economic crisis in the country. Manufacturing and production functions are stopped which has slowed down the business and inactive trade and transportation has fully disrupted the supply chain because of which companies can face big losses in near future.
Regions covered: North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Middle East, Brazil, and Rest of LAMEA)
Competitive analysis: Media, Panasonic, Hamilton Beach, Black and Decker, OSTER, Philips, Tefal, Supor, Breadman, Delonghi, Sunbeam, Galanz, Breville, Bear.
Key Segments Covered:
○ Type
• Semi-automatic
• Fully-Automatic
○ Application
• Household Use
• Commercial Use
• Others
○ Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
• Others
Key Benefits of the Report:
♦ This study presents the analytical depiction of the global smart bread machine industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
♦ The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global smart bread machine market share.
♦ The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global smart bread machine market growth scenario.
♦ Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
♦ The report provides a detailed global smart bread machine market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.
