Book shares the journals of a Title I middle school teacher

‘Why I Teach’ by Bryan Johnson gets new marketing campaign

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryan Johnson ventures in the world of publishing to give readers a glimpse into the life of middle school teachers in a Title I school where 98% of the students receive free lunches. In his book, "Why I Teach" (published by Xlibris in August 2019), he sheds light on the challenges they faced and the sacrifices they made to teach their students to the best of their ability.

Set for a new marketing campaign, the book is a compilation of journals during the one-year-and-a half that Johnson taught in Oklahoma City Public Schools. As a social studies teacher who teaches U.S. history and geography, what better way to illustrate the importance of writing than to do it himself?

“I’ve always suggested to my students to be the first to write a book about their day-to-day activities in middle school and maybe they would be recognized for their efforts, but none of them have taken me up on it yet,” the author writes. “I decided to do it myself to maybe light the fire under one of them to show how easy it is and maybe after seeing the final product then maybe one of my students would accept the challenge.”

“Why I Teach” offers a bird’s eye view of what it is like to be a middle school teacher in a Title I school. With the book, Johnson hopes to incite a deeper appreciation toward teachers and to inform those thinking of getting in this profession what they need to prepare as they enter the teaching environment.

To purchase and know more about the book, visit https://www.amazon.com/Why-Teach-Mid-High-Teachers-Journal/dp/1796049808.

“Why I Teach”

By Bryan Johnson

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 494 pages | ISBN 9781796049817

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 494 pages | ISBN 9781796049800

E-Book | 494 pages | ISBN 9781796049794

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Bryan Johnson is a retired from the U.S. Army after serving 20 years as a military police officer. He started his career as a private E-1, rose to the rank of sergeant (E-5), commissioned through Army ROTC at California State University, Long Beach, and retired at the rank of captain. Since retiring as an Army officer, Johnson went on to serve as a counselor at Boys Home, a police officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department, and a corrections officer at the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. He taught middle school social studies for 18 years and retired due to prostate cancer and other health issues. He is also working on a second book titled “Why I Teach-The Road Less Travelled.”

