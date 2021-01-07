Increase in CAGR of 6.5% for Global Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 212.8 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market in 2019 was approximately USD 137 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% and is anticipated to reach around USD 212.8 Billion by 2026. Top market manufacturers are Buhler Ag, GEA, Alfa Laval, SPX FLOW, Multivac, JBT Corporation, Middleby Corporation, Welbilt, Inc. And others.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market By Equipment Type (Food Processing Equipment, Food Packaging Equipment, and Food Service Equipment), Form (Solid, Liquid, and Semi-Solid), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery Products, Meat &Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Fish &Seafood Products, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

According to the research study, the global Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market were estimated at USD 137 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 212.8 Billion by 2026. The global Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The Food Processing and Handling Equipment market is expected to boom owing to its high demand in the processing of meat, seafood, bakery, confectionery, dairy, and others from the raw materials to the end products. The rapid urbanization and high demand for processed foods across the globe are expected to boom the global Food Processing and Handling Equipment market in the coming years.

Market Drivers:

The surging requirement for advancements in the food processing industry, innovative technologies in processing, and the growing consumption of processed food are some of the growth factors fuelling the Food Processing and Handling Equipment market. Additionally, the increasing food manufacturing capacities and advancements of the food processing industry in emerging and developed regions will also supplement the growth of the Food Processing and Handling Equipment market. The growing preference for healthy food, functional foods due to health concerns and a busy lifestyle has urged manufacturers to adopt new equipment to meet up to the customers’ demand for healthy functional foods & beverages. Moreover, the growing R&D investments in the food processing technologies and the inclusion of AI and IoT in these machineries provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Food Processing and Handling Equipment market.

Key Market Players and Manufacturers:

Some of the major players in the global Food Processing and Handling Equipment market include Buhler Ag, GEA, Alfa Laval, SPX FLOW, Multivac, JBT Corporation, Middleby Corporation, Welbilt, Inc., IMA Group, Robert Bosch, Middleby Corporation, Dover Corporation, IMA Group, Tetra Laval, Robert Bosch, and Electrolux.

Market Segment Dominance:

The food processing equipment category accounts for the majority of the market share in the global market

The food processing equipment category is expected to dominate the market owing to the rising demand for product innovations and advanced & efficient technologies to cater to the surging demand in the food industry. The demand for food processing equipment is growing to help control ingredients & food waste, save time, and lower the prices at the time of manufacturing. In addition, health awareness and high demand for ready-to-eat products are also fuelling the Food Processing and Handling Equipment market.

Bakery & confectionery products category accounts for the major share in the market

The growth of the bakery & confectionery products category is attributed to the high demand for processing equipment such as molders, blenders, industrial ovens, formers, mixers, and cutters for the manufacturing of bakery & confectionery products. Furthermore, the escalating demand for ultra-processed or innovative bakery products in developed countries is facilitating the increase in the use of bakery processing equipment.

Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market By Equipment Type (Food Processing Equipment, Food Packaging Equipment, and Food Service Equipment), Form (Solid, Liquid, and Semi-Solid), By Application (Bakery & Confectionery Products, Meat &Poultry Products, Dairy Products, Alcoholic Beverages, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Fish &Seafood Products, and Others), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026



Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific market is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for food processing & handling equipment due to the striving demand for advanced food processing equipment to lower processing time and surging the efficiency of manufacturing operations. Additionally, the increasing number of food processing units in this region will help fuel the supply and demand for food & beverage processing equipment.

This report segments the global Food Processing and Handling Equipment market as follows:

Global Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market: Equipment Type Segmentation Analysis

Food Processing Equipment Pre-processing Equipment Primary Processing Equipment

Foodservice Equipment Cooking Equipment Refrigeration & Storage Equipment Food Preparation Equipment Warewashing Equipment Serving Equipment

Food Packaging Equipment Form-Fill-Seal Filling & Dosing Cartoning Case Packing Wrapping & Bundling Labeling & Coding Inspecting, Detecting, and Check Weighing Machines



Global Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Bakery & Confectionery Products

Meat & Poultry Products

Dairy Products

Alcoholic Beverages

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Fish & Seafood Products

Others

Global Food Processing and Handling Equipment Market: Form Segmentation Analysis

Solid

Liquid

Semi-Solid

