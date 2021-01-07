New fictional memoir discusses author’s odd experiences with her former husband, his sexual identity issues and his family

Christine Holly shows how she survived dysfunction while discovering her own co-dependent triggers

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fictionalized memoir of Christine Holly’s life, “Crude Awakening” (published by Archway Publishing) shares the story of a conservative, Eastern Shore woman who marries into a presumed wholesome Christian farming family, only to discover she’s surrounded by dysfunction and fetishes.

When the naïve young woman relocates to Oklahoma to begin her life as a dutiful farm wife, she discovers that not all is as wholesome as the little white churches and local county fairs make things seem. In time she finds herself a stranger in a strange land, aligned with a family with strange attitudes and deviant secrets.

“It has elements of fiction, though it is based on actual events. While it’s a story of survival, it is also a story of the author’s own self-discovery,” Holly says, advising readers that “A person should take time to know everything about a person before they marry them — as well as know everything about themselves.”

“Crude Awakening” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Crude-Awakening-Christine-Holly/dp/1480895539.

“Crude Awakening”

By Christine Holly

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 188 pages | ISBN 9781480895546

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 188 pages | ISBN 9781480895539

E-Book | 188 pages | ISBN 9781480895553

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Christine Holly lives in Eastern Maryland. She's embarked on a new life, with a new career, new pets, and a new attitude toward living.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

Marketing Services Archway Publishing 844-669-3957 pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com