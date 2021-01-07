Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New fictional memoir discusses author’s odd experiences with her former husband, his sexual identity issues and his family

Christine Holly shows how she survived dysfunction while discovering her own co-dependent triggers

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, Jan. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A fictionalized memoir of Christine Holly’s life, “Crude Awakening” (published by Archway Publishing) shares the story of a conservative, Eastern Shore woman who marries into a presumed wholesome Christian farming family, only to discover she’s surrounded by dysfunction and fetishes.

 

When the naïve young woman relocates to Oklahoma to begin her life as a dutiful farm wife, she discovers that not all is as wholesome as the little white churches and local county fairs make things seem. In time she finds herself a stranger in a strange land, aligned with a family with strange attitudes and deviant secrets.

 

“It has elements of fiction, though it is based on actual events. While it’s a story of survival, it is also a story of the author’s own self-discovery,” Holly says, advising readers that “A person should take time to know everything about a person before they marry them — as well as know everything about themselves.”

 

“Crude Awakening” is available for purchase online at the Archway link above, at Barnes & Noble and on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/Crude-Awakening-Christine-Holly/dp/1480895539.

 

“Crude Awakening”

By Christine Holly

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 188 pages | ISBN 9781480895546

Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5 in | 188 pages | ISBN 9781480895539

E-Book | 188 pages | ISBN 9781480895553

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

 

About the Author

Christine Holly lives in Eastern Maryland. She's embarked on a new life, with a new career, new pets, and a new attitude toward living.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

