ObsEva SA to Participate in JP Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference January 11 - 14, 2021

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA – January 7, 2021 - ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health, today announced that Company Management will be participating in the JP Morgan Virtual Healthcare Conference taking place January 11-14, 2021.  ObsEva will present on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The presentation webcast will be available in the “Investors” section of ObsEva’s website www.ObsEva.com.

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing novel therapies to improve women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids and preterm labor. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol “OBSN”. For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

 

For further information, please contact:

CEO Office Contact:

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch
+41 22 552 1550

 

 

 

