Masonry White Cement Market, Key Benefits, Market Segment, Major Players & Future Growth Prospects 2027
COVID-19 Pandemic disrupted the entire world and affected many industries. Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Masonry White Cement MarketSYDNEY , AUSTRALIA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Masonry white cement is a binder used in construction that sets, hardens, and adheres to other materials, binding them together. It is categorized into various grades such as type N, type S, and others depending on its binding strength. This cement is mixed with white Portland cement and finely ground white limestone, combined with process additions, to enhance its water retention, workability, and durability. It is used for installing bricks, blocks, stone masonry construction, and other structural masonry walls. The addition of colored sand or pigments in masonry white cement produces a wide range of color schemes.
Superior properties and greater design flexibility of masonry white cement, and increase in infrastructure activities in Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to drive the market growth. According to Asian Development Bank, Asia is estimated to invest $8$9 trillion in infrastructure development between 2010 and 2020 to maintain its economy. Moreover, the growth in population in China and India is expected to boost the demand for housing and commercial infrastructure. According to CG/LA Infrastructure, investment in infrastructure projects in Latin American countries is expected to increase by 250% to reach $250 billion or more annually by 2018. The infrastructure projects include airports, highways & bridges, and others. Masonry materials are resilient to manmade and natural disasters and can be recycled for other application or reused in new masonry projects. Thus, increasing sustainable structural design in residential and non-residential construction is expected to present numerous opportunities for the masonry white cement manufacturers.
The global masonry white cement market is segmented based on type, application, and geography. The type segments include type N, type S, and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into residential construction, non-residential construction, and industrial construction. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global masonry white cement market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.
It offers qualitative trends and quantitative analysis from 2016 to 2023 to assist the stakeholders to understand the market scenario.
In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the type of masonry white cement and its application.
Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies.
The key players are profiled and their strategies & developments are analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.
