Gov. Ricketts Comments on Violence at the U.S. Capitol

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following violence at the U.S. Capitol.

 

“What is happening at the U.S. Capitol is unacceptable.  I condemn the violence in the strongest possible terms.  Peaceful protest is the American way.  Violence and destruction of property are not.  I encourage the violent protestors in D.C. to leave and go home.”

