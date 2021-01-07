Media Contact:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Comments on Violence at the U.S. Capitol

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following violence at the U.S. Capitol.

“What is happening at the U.S. Capitol is unacceptable. I condemn the violence in the strongest possible terms. Peaceful protest is the American way. Violence and destruction of property are not. I encourage the violent protestors in D.C. to leave and go home.”