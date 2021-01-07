Newly Released Book, Forever is Today, Takes Readers on a Spirited Journey of Love, Understanding, and Determination
The book is written by speaker and professional dreamer, author Janet-Lynn.
Forever is Today is truly gripping, right from the beginning all the way to the en”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian author, Janet-Lynn, is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of her brand-new and highly anticipated book of love and understanding, Forever is Today, on February 9th, 2021 - just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Forever is Today is a poignant story about the tenderness of love and friendship that corresponds with the human connection. The heartwarming tale follows the journey of two star-crossed lovers who find their way into each other’s arms, experiencing heartbreaking lows and joyous highs that take the reader on an epic emotional roller-coaster. Though the book is immaculately written and beautifully told, Forever is Today doesn’t shy away from hard-hitting moments, leaving readers wanting to know more, well after the book is done.
“Part of my inspiration for Forever is Today came from my beloved daughter, Maddy, who has been suffering from a merciless autoimmune disease which affects her liver,” says author Janet-Lynn. “Through all of the pain we have gone through as a family, we have been empowered to fight, live impossibly, and provide inspiration to others who are going through their own struggles. It is my hope that, through reading Forever is Today, my readers will gain perspective, love, understanding, and a deep determination to persevere.”
“Forever is Today is truly gripping, right from the beginning all the way to the end,” says New York Times Bestselling Author and mentor to Janet-Lynn, Peggy McColl. “Never in my wildest dreams did I see the ending coming. This book is a must-read for anyone with a vivid imagination and interest in mesmerizing storytelling – well done!”
For those who pre-order Janet-Lynn’s book before February 9th, they will receive a very special gift on the official launch date – the Forever is Today audio book, narrated by author Janet-Lynn herself. Forever is Today will be available in 15 countries and can be purchased online through Amazon.com after February 9th.
In addition to launching Forever is Today, author Janet-Lynn will also be releasing My Million Dollar Soup, a captivating self-help book that helps readers to find the ingredients they need to take control of their lives, plow through all obstacles, and build determination to realize the life of their dreams.
For more information about author Janet-Lynn, or to pre-order Forever is Today, please visit www.Janet-Lynn.com.
About Author Janet-Lynn
Janet-Lynn is a woman of grace, self-starting entrepreneur, and mother of three girls who knows what it means to fight for the ‘now.’ As an author, speaker, mindset expert, and professional risk-taker, author Janet-Lynn thrives to embrace the power of love and positivity – which ultimately influences both her writing and life accomplishments.
Janet-Lynn is a phenomenal business owner of three flourishing businesses and has goals to publish further books in the near future.
www.Janet-Lynn.com
Janet-Lynn Morrison
Author
jl@janet-lynn.com