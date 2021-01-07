Mejosi Helping Women to Self-Beautify During COVID Pandemic and Beyond

The company offers beautiful nails at an affordable price – all of which can be applied safely and easily at home.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mejosi is pleased to announce it is helping women around the world to take control of their own beauty routines typically provided by salons – salons which have been forced to close during the COVID pandemic.Mejosi is an e-retailer of MJ press-on nails, premium lashes, and nail polish. The company’s products are made from quality, cruelty-free materials and are designed to enhance beauty without sacrificing health. Additionally, the company strives to offer beautiful nails at an affordable price – making their products fully accessible to everyone.In the company’s most recent news, Mejosi is announcing it has seen a dramatic increase in business since the COVID-19 pandemic first began. The company’s leaders believe this is due to the fact many beauty salons around the world have been forced to close, leaving consumers to tend to their beauty needs at home.“With the unfortunate closure of nail and beauty salons, many women are looking for alternative ways to do their nails without the help of a professional,” says founder of Mejosi, Sherry. “With our easy-to-use MJ press-on nails, consumers can complete a simple, yet gorgeous, 10-minute manicure at home. As such, women can now have the luxurious nails they desire without having to go to a salon.”Mejosi offers a wide selection of MJ press-on nails to suit any style, including:● French nails● Square nails● Stiletto nails● Coffin nails● Colored nails● And so much more!Mejosi’s products are non-toxic, easy-to-apply, waterproof, multi-sized, and can be worn for up to 14 days. To ensure client satisfaction, Mejosi also offers a 60-day 100% money-back guarantee, meaning consumers can easily enhance their at-home beauty routines without stress or worry.For more information about Mejosi, or to view the company’s full line of products, please visit https://mejosi.com or on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/mejosiofficial/ About the CompanyMejosi is a beauty brand focused on offering healthy skincare and makeup at fair prices. The company enjoys helping clients to explore the universe of beauty, while never having to sacrifice health or the wallet.Mejosi only partners with the most experienced and safety-conscious factories from around the world to ensure its products promote quality and sustainability.