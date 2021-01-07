Resources to Help a Country in the New Year - Free and Interactive Human Rights Educational Materials
Mary Shuttleworth, President of YHR International with speakers and awardees on the US Capitol grounds following the US National Human Rights Conference
“What Are Human Rights?” educational booklet provided free of charge by Youth for Human Rights International
Restoring dignity and worth of the human person with free access to free high-quality materials to educate people of all ages on their fundamental human rights
Human rights education is the key to reversing our moral crisis”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The goal of a world where people treat each other with respect and dignity is far from a reality. Within the United States, human rights abuses are clearly evident especially in light of recent events involving racism, police reform, human trafficking and other abuses. People are not all treated equally or with the respect and dignity they deserve as human beings. Our only hope is a world reborn through understanding and respect of basic human rights values. This can only be done through effective education.
— Erica Rodgers, Youth for Human Rights
Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a non-profit organization with hundreds of local chapters in over 192 countries. YHRI is dedicated to educating people about their human rights, based on the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). There are 30 articles in the UDHR and learning those articles empowers youth to become leaders as well as advocates for peace and tolerance.
While many other global human rights organizations focus on raising concerns about human rights violations, advancing research and advocating on behalf of the victims of abuse, Youth for Human Rights International complements this work by addressing these issues with educational materials and activities.
“Youth for Human Rights International focuses on preventive actions. We are working to change the course of the future by preventing the abuses from happening in the first place through broad scale education in the 30 basic human rights. Human rights education is the key to reversing our moral crisis,” said Erica Rodgers, Director of the National Office of Youth for Human Rights. Youth for Human Rights holds numerous educational seminars throughout the year, as well as a US National Human Rights Conference in Washington, DC.
At the core of its campaign are the informational “What Are Human Rights?” booklets, introducing youth and adults to the 30 rights in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which are illustrated in simple and clear language. The booklets are provided free of charge to millions of people around the world and are available in 17 languages.
The increasing interest of young people in learning their human rights led to the creation of 30 accompanying audiovisual public service announcements (PSAs). Each powerful PSA illustrates an article of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights through scenarios that appeal to anyone, enabling individuals of any age and literacy level to understand and apply this document. Filling the need for high-quality and effective human rights education, Youth for Human Rights offers free materials as well as a free online course to educate students in basic human rights and provides educators worldwide with complete Education Packages in 17 languages, free of charge.
Included in each Educators Package are the following human rights action tools:
1. The Youth for Human Rights Educator’s Guide contains lesson plans, enrichment activities, ideas for activating the students on human rights education and a list of specific correlations of the lessons to model education standards. This is a resource for implementing a complete human rights curriculum in your class or school or can be integrated into an existing curriculum.
2. The Story of Human Rights is a powerful and compelling documentary film that defines human rights by telling the dramatic story of the history and development of human rights from earliest times to the present day. The documentary is suitable for all ages and available in 17 languages.
3. Public service announcements depict each of the 30 Articles of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights. These individual videos portray in real-life terms what each one of the 30 human rights is. They have been airing on TV, in movie theaters and sports stadiums all over the world. They are translated in 17 languages.
4. UNITED music video, a winner of more than a dozen international awards—including “Best Short Film” at the New York International Independent Film Festival. This five-minute, street-savvy, multiethnic video gives a human rights message and advocates nonviolence. It is available in 17 languages.
5. The “What Are Human Rights?” booklet contains a fully illustrated, youth version of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights that makes human rights understandable for young people. It is available in packages of 24.
6. A set of 30 posters, each highlighting one the 30 human rights, help reinforce human rights education in your school or community centers.
7. Glossary of terms, references to print and online resources.
These tools can empower any educator to bring human rights to life for young people through education. All the materials are free to educators.
About Youth for Human Rights International:
Youth for Human Rights International (YHRI) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 with the mission to teach youth about human rights, specifically the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), and inspire them to become valuable advocates for tolerance and peace. Their most recent campaign has included #KnowYour30 with the deliberate purpose of increasing awareness of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which lists the 30 human rights every person has – and how these become interwoven into everyday life. To learn more go to https://www.youthforhumanrights.org or watch https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/mary-shuttleworth.html
Erica Rodgers
Youth for Human Rights International - National Office
+1 202-667-6404
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook