Bill to decertify NM electors presented by Rep. Brown

Carlsbad, NM – The New Mexico 2021 legislative session will begin at noon on January 19. Starting this week, legislators have started to pre-file legislation for consideration during the 60-day session. State Representative Cathrynn Brown has announced that she will introduce a bill to decertify the New Mexico electoral vote for Biden.

The decision to move forward on seeking decertification follows several month’s long efforts by concerned citizens across the state to challenge election law violations and questionable vote counting. New Mexico election officials’ lack of interest in addressing voters’ concerns echoes possible obstruction across the country.

“Whether you agree or disagree with Biden or Trump is immaterial,” said Representative Cathrynn Brown (R-Eddy County). “All legislators have a duty to act when serious and substantial irregularities occur in an election, resulting in vote counts that cannot be trusted,” said Brown (R-Carlsbad).

The obstruction claims are not isolated to New Mexico. Rep. Brown continued, “A pattern of premeditated fraud has been seen in a number of states. In New Mexico, we have examples of foul play over multiple elections specifically in Dona Ana County. I can tell you that New Mexicans are contacting lawmakers in record numbers and asking us to address the fraud.” According to Brown, “Citizens can accept the outcome of an election that has been fairly conducted, but when cheating is used to manipulate the final tallies, voters have every right to insist that truth and justice prevail.”

Unlike the regular and special sessions of 2020, during which the Governor controlled the agenda, the upcoming 60-day session permits state legislators to introduce legislation on any subject that they deem important to New Mexico. “What could be more important than guaranteeing elections are conducted fairly and honestly and produce results everyone can trust?”, said Brown.

