Three-Story Penthouse Investment Opportunity on Coveted Billionaires’ Row in NYC to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Welcome home to the most iconic three-story penthouse of New York City's future steeped rich in its history. Perched thirty-seven floors above the 50-yard line of Central Park South on Billionaire’s Row. Hampshire House has oversized windows to bring the outside in and filter in an abundance of natural light. A once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity perched 37 floors above the 50-yard line of Central Park South on Billionaires' Row, this unparalleled real estate offering presents an irreplicable chance to reside in one of the most unique and trophy penthous The award-winning design calls for 9,650 square feet of interior and exterior space with walls of glass, skylights, and oversized windows.

I’m confident that whomever is fortunate enough to win this property on auction day will likely never trade it again.” — Shawn Elliott, listing agent

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perched on floors 37–39 atop the historic 1930’s Hampshire House—one of Central Park’s most exclusive white glove buildings—is the most iconic three-story penthouse of New York City’s future. Located on the 50-yard line of Central Park South on Billionaires’ Row, the property will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Tal Reznick and Shawn Elliott of the Elliott Team and Nest Seekers International. This unparalleled real estate offering presents a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity to reside in modern luxury with incredible views and a prime location. The award-winning design calls for 9,650 square feet of interior and exterior space with unobstructed views of Central Park, North Manhattan, and the Midtown skylines. The views, along with low monthly taxes and fees, will never change.

Currently offered for $40 million, the property will sell with a $19.5 million Reserve to the highest bidder. Bidding will culminate January 28th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid from anywhere in the world.

“Years of passion and knowledge went into the planning, design, and obtaining of the permits necessary to offer this extraordinary offering,” said Arnon Katz, seller. “There is absolutely nothing else like it in the world, and this is what makes it truly special. I’m confident that Concierge Auctions’ incredible global reach and a team of top talent will identify the perfect buyer, an individual as unique as this property itself, who not only understands the value, but who also has the vision to complete this magnificent penthouse to its reality.”

With pre-approved, construction “shovel”-ready design, plans, and permits held by New York City’s most luxurious, professional, and high-end general contractor SilverLining and lauded SPAN Architecture, the design won the Interior Design Magazine award for the Best of Year residential project in the world for 2018 (on the board). 150 Central Park South is ready for completion. The current building-approved plans call for a five bedroom, five full and one half bathroom residence and offers a certainty on cost to build the design as-is—the buyer could easily customize all three stories to be whatever they desire.

“This is the ultimate trophy property. All of the work has been done in advance for the next owner, including award-winning plans by a renowned team of architects and designers,” said Peter Pelsinski, principal of SPAN Architecture and Princeton University professor. “Only here, in the middle of Billionaire’s Row, can you get these views. You literally feel like you’re in the Park, and that’s something almost no one—if anyone—else has.”

Framing the incredible city and Central Park, a view that will never change, the award-winning design calls for 9,650 square feet of interior and exterior space with walls of glass, skylights, and oversized windows to bring the outside in and create an abundance of natural light. With outdoor living to span an incredible 1,125 square feet, any one of four terraces, including a private Central Park-facing terrace off the master—becomes the perfect backdrop for formal or casual entertaining. A potential viewing gallery will offer unobstructed skyline views, no matter the season.

“This is a prime investment opportunity to own an iconic piece of Manhattan real estate, ideal for property connoisseurs with interest in renovations or repositioning. With an appraisal of $95 million upon completion and fixed finish costs of only $15 million–$20 million, there’s great potential for huge return—especially for those who are bullish on NYC’s rebound in the next three to five years,” stated Elliott. “I’m confident that whomever is fortunate enough to win this property on auction day will likely never trade it again, making it a true one-of-a-kind opportunity to be the king or queen on Billionaires’ Row that simply will never exist again.”

Additional features include a private elevator inside the residence; the unused attic space is transferable indefinitely and will always be attached to the penthouse unit; white glove building amenities; a doorman and concierge, a fitness club, spa, valet parking, and a historic cache and notable list of past residents—all just steps away from Central Park, 15-minutes to Grand Central Station, and under 10 miles to La Guardia airport and under 20 miles to John F. Kennedy International, Newark, and Teterboro Airports.

“This project represents a once in a lifetime opportunity for a buyer to get the world’s most unique and trophy penthouse,” stated Eli Bar, seller. “Located in the center of Central Park South with an unobstructed view of Central Park this project when complete will raise the bar to be the one of the world’s most desirable residential penthouse—complete with a low carrying cost and huge upside in value.”

Iconic early 19th century-era architecture and a coveted location at the near center point of Central Park South (“Billionaires’ Row”) between Park and 8th make Hampshire House the ultimate NYC address. Notable for its steeply pitched copper roof with two tall chimneys that stand out and can be seen in almost every movie or show featuring Central Park among its West 57th Street neighbors, Hampshire House is home to many top hedge fund managers and lawyers, and boasts an impressive list of past residents, including the artist Frida Kahlo and tenor Luciano Pavarotti. Steps away from Central Park’s most quintessential spots, including The Mall, the Sheep Meadow, and the Pond and Gapstow Bridge. Hampshire House also affords prime access to a handful of subway lines at 57th Street, 5th Avenue, and Columbus Circle stations.

The penthouse at 150 Central Park South is available for showings by appointment with 24-hour notice and can be coordinated with the architect and/or contractor by request. Phone/virtual video tours are also available with the architect and/or contractor and suggested prior to touring if possible.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

