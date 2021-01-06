Laboratory Informatics Market to Reach Value of USD 3.87 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Increasing need for scientific data integration solutions and rising adoption of laboratory automation are driving the laboratory informatics market.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global laboratory informatics market is projected to reach USD 3.87 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. During the forecast period, the global laboratory informatics market is anticipated to expand at a steady pace. Growth of the market is attributable to the increasing need for scientific data integration solutions. Rising adoption of laboratory automation and rising emphasis of government agencies on the introduction of laboratory automation systems are other factors propelling the global laboratory informatics market.

On the other hand, the dearth of standards for integrating laboratory informatics solutions is likely to hinder the global laboratory informatics market during the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2019, Cisbio Bioassays SAS was acquired by PerkinElmer, Inc. Addition of Cisbio's abilities to PerkinElmer would allow life science researchers to have exposure to analytical instruments that resolve a wide range of target forms and biological parameters for exploration of both small-molecule and pharmacological drugs.

During the forecast period, the software segment is expected to witness substantial growth at a CAGR of 6.7%, due to the advent of technologically advanced solutions, such as Software-as-a-Service, which provide laboratories with effective information management systems.

The on-premises segment is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. On-premise deployments provide complete integrity of the information contained in a software to the organization. This factor is estimated to boost the segment in the near future.

During the forecast period, the electronic lab notebooks segment is anticipated to witness considerable growth. An electronic lab notebook replaces a paper-based laboratory notebook used for analytical data storage. These notebooks have a wide spectrum of applications across multiple healthcare facilities.

The contract research organizations segment is expected to experience growth at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to the growing trend of outsourcing. Increasing inclination of outsourcing organizations toward mitigation of medical costs boosts the segment.

During the forecast period, the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness growth at the most rapid pace. The market in the region is led by increased demand for the laboratory information technology in countries such as Japan and China, due to growing need to reduce operational expenses incurred for information management and research.

Key market participants include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Dassault Systèmes SE, LabLynx, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., LabVantage Solutions, Inc., Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Inc., and Waters Corporation

Emergen Research has segmented the global laboratory informatics market in terms of component, deployment, solution, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Services Software

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Cloud-based On-premises Web-hosted

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Electronic Lab Notebooks Laboratory Information Management Systems Scientific Data Management Systems Electronic Data Capture Laboratory Execution Systems Clinical Data Management Systems Enterprise Content Management Chromatography Data Systems

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Contract Research Organizations Environmental Testing Laboratories Food & Beverage Oil & Gas Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Petrochemical Refineries Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



