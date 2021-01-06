Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A No-Contact Advisory for Port Ludlow Bay, Jefferson County

Red sign posted on a beach indicating that water contact should be avoided.

On Jan. 5, Jefferson County Public Health issued a “No Contact” Health Advisory for the waters of Port Ludlow Bay. This advisory is due to a sewage overflow into Port Ludlow Bay. Signs are posted at public access points to include the entrance of Port Ludlow Marina. The public is advised to avoid contact with the water in the affected area.

Contact with fecal contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Stay updated about water quality at your beaches by keeping up with us on our blog Fecal Matters, on Facebook, or join our listserv.

Laura Hermanson, our BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-407-6154 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.govv for questions.

 

