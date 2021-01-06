Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Peterson Issues Statement in Response to Lawless Acts in US Capitol

Today’s violent assault on our US Capitol is an afront to the principles of our Constitution. We are a nation of laws that are designed to maintain order and protect our freedoms. These freedoms include the right to peacefully protest, but lawlessness by any individual or organization cannot be tolerated. We as a people are better than this. We must live up to the greatness of this nation and not submit to lawless impulses.

