Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,425 in the last 365 days.

AMD Expands Senior Leadership Team

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced several senior leadership promotions in support of the company’s long-term growth goals.

AMD announced two executive vice president promotions:

  • Darren Grasby to executive vice president and Chief Sales Officer, responsible for driving adoption of AMD products and delivering a world-class customer experience.
  • Devinder Kumar to executive vice president and Chief Financial Officer, responsible for continued strengthening of the company's financial profile.

AMD also announced three senior vice president promotions:

  • Martin Ashton to senior vice president of Graphics Architecture and Radeon Technologies Group Intellectual Property (IP) with continued responsibility for leading the development of leadership GPU architectures and IP for gaming, data center and mobile products.
  • Mark Fuselier to senior vice president of Technology and Product Engineering, leading end-to-end engineering for new product introductions to deliver on the unprecedented demand for AMD products.
  • Sam Naffziger to senior vice president, Corporate Fellow and Product Technology Architect with continued responsibility for maximizing the competitiveness, efficiency and cost of next-generation AMD solutions.

“Our high-performance products and long-term roadmaps have placed AMD on a significant growth trajectory,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD president and CEO. “Aligning and expanding our senior leadership team around our highest-priority growth opportunities will continue the momentum we have built across our business in 2021 and beyond.”

Supporting Resources

About AMD
For more than 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) websiteblogFacebook and Twitter pages. 

Contact:
Drew Prairie
AMD Communications
(512) 602-4425
Drew.Prairie@amd.com

Laura Graves
AMD Investor Relations
(408) 749-5467
Laura.Graves@amd.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

AMD Expands Senior Leadership Team

Distribution channels: Companies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.