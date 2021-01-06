ESCO Technologies Management Will Present at the Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ESE) announced today that Gary Muenster, Executive Vice President & CFO, will make a Company presentation on Wednesday, January 13, at the Sidoti Winter 2021 Virtual Investor Conference. The presentation will highlight the Company’s operations.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website ( www.escotechnologies.com ) at approximately 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Visuals presented will be available through the webcast link or by accessing the “Investor Presentation” link on the Company’s website.

ESCO, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri: Manufactures highly-engineered filtration and fluid control products for the aviation, navy, space and process markets worldwide, as well as composite-based products and solutions for navy, defense and industrial customers; is the industry leader in RF shielding and EMC test products; and provides diagnostic instruments, software and services for the benefit of industrial power users and the electric utility and renewable energy industries. Further information regarding ESCO and its subsidiaries is available on the Company’s website at www.escotechnologies.com .

SOURCE ESCO Technologies Inc.

Kate Lowrey, Director of Investor Relations, (314) 213-7277

















