Coronavirus - Uganda: COVID-19 Update (5th January 2021)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 05 January 2021 confirm 295 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 36,702.

4 COVID-19 deaths. The total COVID-19 deaths are 294.

The breakdown of the new cases are:

294 contacts and alerts: Kampala (189) Wakiso (38) Manafwa (8) Kabale (9) Luwero (6) Iganga (5) Mbarara (5) Bugiri (4) Busia (4) Kisoro (2) Amuru (10) Mbale (2) Mukono (2) Kaliro (2) Bugiri (2) Wakiso (2) Kiryandongo (2) Soroti (2) Pader (2) 1 Truck Driver from Elegu.