Gov. Ricketts Congratulates New Speaker of the Legislature

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a congratulatory statement following the Legislature’s election of Senator Mike Hilgers as their next Speaker.

 

“Congratulations to Senator Mike Hilgers on his election as the next Speaker of the Legislature.  He brings great experience and rapport with his colleagues to the role.  From a new two-year budget and redistricting to tax relief and controlling spending, we have important work in front of us.  I look forward to collaborating with Speaker Hilgers and all the members of the Unicameral on the people’s priorities in the coming weeks and months.”

 

