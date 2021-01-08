Kikoko and K-Zen Joins SoapBoxSample and Vertosa’s Initial Joint Webinar - DELETED

Webinar Speakers

Slated for January 14, 2021, the first initiative is a panel discussion about product development for cannabis beverages.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoapBoxSample announced today that two female founders and CEOs will join their cannabis beverage panel January 14th. The live event, starting at 1 pm PST will feature Amanda Jones, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Kikoko, and Judy Yee, Co-Founder and CEO of K-Zen. The webinar is the first co-hosted event to come out of a strategic partnership between SoapBoxSample and Vertosa, announced in November.

These powerful leaders will bring their knowledge of cannabis-infused beverages and experience launching products to the panel discussion titled From Concept to Consumption: Bringing Cannabis Beverages to Market. Jacqueline Rosales, COO of SoapBoxSample, will moderate the discussion, which will feature an overview of the science of infused beverages presented by Austin Stevenson, Vertosa’s Chief Innovation Officer and a look at consumer preferences around cannabis beverages, presented by Adriana Hemans, SoapBoxSample’s Director of Demand and Special Projects. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees can register here.

“We are excited and honored to have such an amazing line-up join our first co-hosted webinar with Vertosa,” said Jacqueline Rosales, COO of SoapBoxSample/icanmakeitbetter. “Having Amanda and Judy on the panel will help us gain more insight into the cannabis beverage space through those that have essentially has taken the journey.”

Kikoko infuses cannabis into their organic herbal teas formulated to help with sleep, mood, pain, sex and everyday wellness. Kikoko’s tea is the best-selling cannabis beverage in California. K-Zen is an innovator of cannabis-infused beverages designed for modern consumers. In June of 2020, K-Zen released their Mad Lilly cannabis-infused tonic line.

Last month, SoapBoxSample announced their strategic partnership with Vertosa, a leading hemp and cannabis technology company based in Oakland, CA that provides customized emulsion systems for infused beverages, edibles, cosmetics, and more. The combination of SoapBoxSample’s specialization in cannabis consumer insights and Vertosa’s experience in bringing cannabis-infused products to the market will help bring to light the enormous potential of the cannabis beverage market.

In August of 2020, SoapBoxSample published the findings from their comprehensive survey of 1,000 cannabis consumers across the United States to understand the biggest hurdles for cannabis beverage makers. The top obstacle revealed by the data was that 45% of consumers were unaware of cannabis beverages, presenting interesting opportunities for marketers in an unsaturated market. The study also exposed the rapid pace at which the beverage category is expanding, with 29% of consumers who had tried a cannabis beverage, reporting that they had tried it for the first time in the last month. More insights about this study, including the types of beverages consumers are most looking forward to drinking, will be highlighted in the January 14th webinar. Register at www.SoapBoxSample.com/beverages.

About SoapBoxSample

You Don't Know What You Don't Know. We turn questions into actionable insights. Whether your organization is a legacy brand, educational institution, research establishment, investment firm, or an association exploring an emerging market like cannabis, we have a suite of customizable research tools for any project size. Our team of super likable humans combines decades of research experience with a nimble and disruptive start-up mind-set. We believe in making our clients’ lives easier and providing a research engagement that moves the needle. Offering a FRESH blend of research and technology, our suite of services includes community insight platform, icanmakeitbetter; Customer Boardroom (qual chat platform); online data collection; and full-service design and analytics. To learn more about SoapBoxSample visit SoapBoxSample.com. To receive ongoing information and stats follow SoapBoxSample on LinkedIn, Facebook or Instagram.

About Vertosa

Vertosa creates industry-leading active ingredients for infused product makers. Their patent pending nano- and micro-emulsions are carefully designed for the specific needs of each customer, with pre-suspended aqueous solutions that create incredibly homogeneous and stable products while maximizing bioavailability, clarity, and taste. Vertosa works closely with their lab partners and clients of all sizes throughout the manufacturing process to achieve target potency and successfully bring consistent, reliable, quality infused products to market. Learn more about Vertosa at vertosa.com.

About Kikoko

Kikoko is a cannabis botanical wellness company that was founded in 2015 by Jennifer Chapin and Amanda Jones for a friend with cancer. Kikoko’s mission is to offer women plant-based, scientifically proven alternatives to pharmaceuticals and alcohol. Kikoko creates pure, organic, wellness products for sleep, pain, stress, focus, libido and mood. These include cannabis-infused herbal teas — the top-selling cannabis tea beverage in California, Little Helper Mints, Manuka HoneyShots, and Day and Night Tinctures. Kikoko products are made with organically sun-grown cannabis, organic adaptogenic herbs and vitamins, and pure New Zealand Manuka honey. As one of the first cannabis brands to take a firm sustainability stance, Kikoko’s packaging is compostable or recyclable to every extent possible, making Kikoko’s products not only good for you, but good for the planet. To learn more visit www.kikoko.com.

About K-Zen

Founded in 2018, K-Zen is a maker of cannabis-infused drinks and is committed to normalizing cannabis and inspiring new and tasteful ways for consumers to enjoy its benefits. K-Zen’s mission is to create a portfolio of cannabis beverage brands for different types of consumers that people love and trust by delivering products with great-tasting flavors and rapid, predictable effects. Products currently available in the K-Zen portfolio include Mad Lilly Spritzers and Tonic, and S*SHOTS.