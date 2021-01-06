LogicMonitor Wins a 2021 Best Customer Support Award From TrustRadius

Recognition from TrustRadius reinforces company’s 98% customer support satisfaction rating

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor, the leading cloud-based IT infrastructure monitoring and observability platform, today announced that it has received a 2021 Best of Customer Support Award from TrustRadius . This award highlights companies that have gone above and beyond to provide their customers with outstanding customer service in 2020.



“We are excited to announce our first-ever ‘Best of’ Award winners,” said TrustRadius CEO Vinay Bhagat. “Let’s face it: not all products are created equal, and neither are all technology buyers. That’s why at TrustRadius we’re always looking for new ways to help buyers make great decisions. By highlighting products that come with outstanding customer service, we can help more buyers navigate to products that will meet their unique needs.”

“Especially during this difficult year, software companies and tech buyers alike are facing new challenges,” said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. “The Best Customer Support Award helps both parties address those challenges through the power of trusted reviews on TrustRadius.”

To win the Best Customer Support Award, each nominated organization had to receive 10 TrustRadius reviews in the past year that featured specific mention of their product’s customer support. Winners also had to rank in the top three positions of their category in terms of the percentage of positive responses they earned this year. Additional vetting via textual review analysis was also performed by the TrustRadius research team.

“At LogicMonitor, we prioritize putting our customers first and achieving a high-level of customer satisfaction. Being customer obsessed is one of our company’s core values,” said Brandon Holden, Chief Operating Officer at LogicMonitor. “LogicMonitor’s dedicated employees work closely with our customers to anticipate their needs and help expand the positive business outcomes that IT brings to the business. We’re proud to be valued by our user community and to be recognized for all of the great feedback we’ve received on TrustRadius.”

LogicMonitor’s excellent customer service has propelled the company’s sustained rapid growth and success. In 2020, the company was named one of the fastest growing private companies in America by Inc. Magazine and was listed as one of North America’s fastest growing companies in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

