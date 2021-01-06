German American Implements Previously Announced Management Succession Plan Realignment

/EIN News/ -- JASPER, Ind., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: GABC) has moved forward with the implementation of its previously announced management succession plan. German American Chairman & CEO, Mark A. Schroeder, announced that, in connection with the planned retirement of Executive Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing as of April 1, 2021, the Board of Directors has named the following individuals to the Corporation’s Senior Management Group effective January 1, 2021.



Named Executive Officers Mark A. Schroeder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Clay W. Ewing, Executive Vice Chairman

D. Neil Dauby, President, Chief Operating Officer and Secretary

Bradley M. Rust, Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Randall L. Braun, Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer

Keith A. Leinenbach, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Senior Bank Officers Jane A. Balsmeyer, Senior Vice President, Marketing

Clay M. Barrett, Senior Vice President, Technology and Operations

Edward J. Erickson, Senior Vice President, Mortgage Services

Brock C. Goggins, Senior Vice President, Retail Banking

Sarah E. Howard, Senior Vice President, Finance

Amy D. Jackson, Senior Vice President, Administrative Development and Strategic Planning

Vicki L. Schuler, Senior Vice President, Controller

Brent A. Sternberg, Senior Vice President, Wealth Management Senior Divisional Officers Michael F. Beckwith, Kentucky Division President

C. Adrian Brown, Indiana East Division President

John T. Lamb, Indiana West Division President

About German American



German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 73 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and eight counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

For additional information, contact:

Mark A Schroeder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of German American Bancorp, Inc.

(812) 482-1314