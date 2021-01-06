Department of Energy Releases ‘Energy for Space’ Strategy

Policy Recommendations Support America’s Renewed Leadership in Space

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the “Energy for Space” strategy, an outlook of policy recommendations to further DOE’s role in powering the next generation of space exploration. “Energy for Space” supports President Trump’s recently released National Space Policy, and calls for DOE to be an essential source of the science, technology, and engineering solutions that are needed for advancing U.S. leadership in the space domain.

“Under the vision outlined in today’s “Energy for Space” plan, DOE’s scientific and engineering capabilities will be applied to overcome the challenges of vast distances, extreme conditions, complex operations, and unfamiliar environments to propel and power exploration, security, and commerce in space,” said Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “In coordination with NASA, the interagency, and private sector partners, we must continue to harness the incredible capabilities throughout the DOE enterprise to expand exploration and utilization of the space domain.”

DOE will apply the Department’s core competencies and emerging capabilities, including those of its 17 National Laboratories, to the needs of the U.S. space community through the focused strategic goals of:

Powering space exploration; Solving the mysteries of space through innovation in space science research and breakthroughs in space-applicable technology; Supporting the defense of space-related U.S. national security interests; and Enabling the safe, secure, productive, and profitable development of the U.S. commercial space industry.

Building on 60 years of DOE contributions to U.S. space programs, “Energy for Space” highlights the key roles that the DOE innovation enterprise can play in addressing the types of large scale, complex R&D challenges inherent in the new U.S. space policies. This includes the National Laboratories’ multidisciplinary science and technology workforce and unique instruments and facilities, coupled with the collaborative relationships with other U.S. government research centers, universities, and private sector entities.

Read the full Energy for Space strategy HERE.

