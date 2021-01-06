MC Residential Deploys SmartRent Self-Guided Apartment Tour Technology

MC Residential continues to be an innovation leader in the Multi-Family Industry

/EIN News/ -- Scottsdale, Arizona, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Residential, the property management arm of MC Companies, and the Multi-Family Industry are no strangers to disruptions, with successful management firms able to quickly adopt new, innovative ways of doing business and overcoming obstacles. COVID-19 has tested the industry in ways never seen before, and MC Residential is responding with galvanizing enthusiasm.

“In regards to the COVID-19 Pandemic, SmartRent is an obvious game changer. The system allows our customer to schedule and take an apartment tour with complete autonomy” says Kelly Johnson, Vice President of Marketing. “Not only does this allow us to continue to do business in a safe and responsible way, but completely elevates our customer experience.”

As early as 2018 MC identified that their customers have not only come to expect a higher standard of technological integration, but such integrations are a key element of the overall customer experience.

In addition to the SmartRent self-guided tour technology, MC has been employing a host of additional technological integrations and deliver on their customer’s expectations. New renovations now include the installation of Smart thermostats that learn and help reduce utility usage. Keyless entry has also been adopted at several communities as well as virtual tour solutions that allow customers to tour a new apartment home from anywhere, at any time.

About MC Companies: MC Companies https://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

