Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,359 in the last 365 days.

MC Residential Deploys SmartRent Self-Guided Apartment Tour Technology

MC Residential continues to be an innovation leader in the Multi-Family Industry

/EIN News/ -- Scottsdale, Arizona, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MC Residential, the property management arm of MC Companies, and the Multi-Family Industry are no strangers to disruptions, with successful management firms able to quickly adopt new, innovative ways of doing business and overcoming obstacles.  COVID-19 has tested the industry in ways never seen before, and MC Residential is responding with galvanizing enthusiasm.

“In regards to the COVID-19 Pandemic, SmartRent is an obvious game changer.  The system allows our customer to schedule and take an apartment tour with complete autonomy” says Kelly Johnson, Vice President of Marketing.  “Not only does this allow us to continue to do business in a safe and responsible way, but completely elevates our customer experience.”

As early as 2018 MC identified that their customers have not only come to expect a higher standard of technological integration, but such integrations are a key element of the overall customer experience. 

In addition to the SmartRent self-guided tour technology, MC has been employing a host of additional technological integrations and deliver on their customer’s expectations. New renovations now include the installation of Smart thermostats that learn and help reduce utility usage.  Keyless entry has also been adopted at several communities as well as virtual tour solutions that allow customers to tour a new apartment home from anywhere, at any time. 

About MC Companies: MC Companies https://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

Attachment 


Joshua Selph
MC Companies
4809985400
jselph@mccompanies.com

You just read:

MC Residential Deploys SmartRent Self-Guided Apartment Tour Technology

Distribution channels: Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.