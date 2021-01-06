Global Dolomite Powder Market – Growing Infrastructure Industry and Technological Advancements driving the market growth - by PMI

/EIN News/ -- Covina, CA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing demand for steel from several end use sectors, including automotive and construction, is, in turn, driving the demand for dolomite market. Dolomite powder is widely utilized as a refractory, fettling, and ramming material in steel melting facilities, and as a fluxing substance in blast furnace. The other applications of the product include its use in the glass industry, particularly in the production of sheet-glass.



The global dolomite powder market accounted for US$ 25.3 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 36.1 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.70%.

The report "Global Dolomite Powder Market, By Type (Calcium Dolomite, and Magnesia Dolomite), By Application (Steel-making, Cement Industry, Agriculture, Glass, Ceramic, Rubber, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.





Key Highlights:

In February 2018, Imerys acquired the calcium carbonates and dolomite business of Vimal Microns Ltd., a key supplier of calcium carbonates in India. This new development will consolidate the presence of Imerys in India .

. In December 2017, Imerys acquired Micron-Ita, a key Brazilian producer in micronized ground calcium carbonates for polymer applications. Due to this strategic acquisition, Imerys, which is a global leader of Carbonates, strengthens its presence in Brazil by opening up its portfolio to new dynamic market applications (PVC compounds, roofing linings and profiles, pipes and fittings).

Analyst View:

Increasing demand from steel industry

The surging steel and iron industry is predicted to spur business opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Dolomite is employed as a slag flux within the production of steel to get rid of impurities. Dolomite powder is additionally utilized in refractory linings of open-hearth steel furnaces. The increasing demand for dolomite in mini-steel plants for fettling and refractory applications will have an excellent effect on the market. The rising production and consumption of steel are expected to enable speedy expansion of the market. As per the world Steel Association, 98% of the raw materials used to make crude steel are converted to products and by-products. The steel industry’s goal is zero waste. The rising emphasis on steel recycling is probably going to get sales openings for the market. Nonetheless, the increasing construction projects will simultaneously increase the demand for steel, which, in turn, will bode well for the market.

Growing Infrastructure Industry and Technological Advancements

The major factors aiding the growth of the industry include the growing demand for steel, rapid industrialization and urbanization, growing infrastructure and construction activities, increasing product demand for agricultural applications, and growing consumer demand for refractive ceramic glazes for domestic purposes. Owing to technological advancements, the product is witnessing an increased demand in a wide range of applications. This is expected to have a positive effect on the expansion of the global dolomite powder market over the forecast period.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Dolomite Powder Market”, By Type (Calcium Dolomite, and Magnesia Dolomite), By Application (Steel-making, Cement Industry, Agriculture, Glass, Ceramic, Rubber, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029





Key Market Insights from the report:

Depending upon type, the calcium dolomite segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period due to significant used in steel making.

Depending upon application, the steel making segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. Dolomite is used as a slag flux in the production of steel to remove impurities. Dolomite powder is also used in refractory linings of open-hearth steel furnaces.

By region, Asia- Pacific accounted for the highest market share of the global dolomite powder market over the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the growing metal and building & construction industry in India and China. The growing application of cement and steel is expected to create demand for the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global dolomite powder market includes Sibelco, Minerals Technologies Inc., Imerys S.A., Beihai Group, Arihant MinChem, Omya Group, Lhoist Group, Carmeuse, Nordkalk Corporation, and Longcliffe Quarries Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

