Swift Navigation’s Productive 2020 Paves the Way for a Promising 2021

As the world braved the unknowns that came with 2020, Swift is proud of its team’s accomplishments in the face of uncertainty. Some highlights from 2020 include

Headquarters Move —Swift moved into new headquarters in San Francisco’s Financial District to accommodate its expanding team. The office awaits the team’s return when it is safe to do so.

—Swift moved into new headquarters in San Francisco’s Financial District to accommodate its expanding team. The office awaits the team’s return when it is safe to do so. Skylark Expansion —Swift announced its partnership with Deutsche Telekom enabling the expansion of Skylark ™ across Germany. As 2020 came to an end, Skylark is now available across the U.S., Europe, Japan, South Korea and Australia. Skylark is an ever-expanding precise positioning service and is scalable to support millions of users.

—Swift announced its partnership with Deutsche Telekom enabling the expansion of ™ across Germany. As 2020 came to an end, Skylark is now available across the U.S., Europe, Japan, South Korea and Australia. Skylark is an ever-expanding precise positioning service and is scalable to support millions of users. Cross-Country Drive Test —Swift announced the results of its ambitious 6,614 mile (10,583 km) round-trip, cross-country drive test to demonstrate Skylark’s consistent performance on a continental scale.

—Swift announced the of its ambitious 6,614 mile (10,583 km) round-trip, cross-country drive test to demonstrate Skylark’s consistent performance on a continental scale. State Space Representation (SSR) Support —As a contributing member of 3GPP, Swift announced its support of 3GPP’s first-of-its-kind, truly-open and independently-governed SSR positioning standards. This continued with announcing the release of Skylark SSR corrections delivery across North America and Europe.

—As a contributing member of 3GPP, Swift its support of 3GPP’s first-of-its-kind, truly-open and independently-governed SSR positioning standards. This continued with the release of Skylark SSR corrections delivery across North America and Europe. V2X Integration — Savari integrated Swift’s precise positioning solution into its V2X software stack to improve positioning accuracy and enhance the reliability of V2X content.

— integrated Swift’s precise positioning solution into its V2X software stack to improve positioning accuracy and enhance the reliability of V2X content. Single-Frequency Receiver Support —Swift announced that its precise positioning technology allows single-frequency receivers to achieve lane-level accuracy without requiring a change to existing hardware or antenna configurations.

—Swift that its precise positioning technology allows single-frequency receivers to achieve lane-level accuracy without requiring a change to existing hardware or antenna configurations. AutoTech Breakthrough Recognition —Swift’s precise positioning solution was awarded “Navigation Technology Solution of the Year” by AutoTech Breakthrough Awards.

—Swift’s precise positioning solution was “Navigation Technology Solution of the Year” by AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. Webinar Series —Swift conducted three webinars in 2020 that explored the benefits of precise positioning as it relates to autonomous applications, last-mile delivery and automotive. All are available to view on-demand .

—Swift conducted three webinars in 2020 that explored the benefits of precise positioning as it relates to autonomous applications, last-mile delivery and automotive. All are available to . Precision GNSS Module—2020 concluded with the announcement of its Precision GNSS Module (PGM). PGM is a simple-to-use, industry-standard mPCIe format module that offers fast evaluation and a quick path for production for those requiring a precise positioning solution.



We are proud of the 2020 accomplishments and look forward to where precise positioning will take Swift, its partners and its customers in the year ahead.

To learn more about how the receiver-agnostic Starling® positioning engine paired with cloud-based GNSS corrections from the Skylark precise positioning service can bring reliable, centimeter-level accuracy to your autonomous platforms and applications in 2021, visit www.swiftnav.com or contact swift at sales@swiftnav.com .

