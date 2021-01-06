Learning Care Group Acquires U-GRO Learning Centres

/EIN News/ -- NOVI, Mich., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Care Group, Inc. today announced its acquisition of U-GRO Learning Centres, 14 preschools serving families in Central Pennsylvania in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties. Learning Care Group is the second-largest for-profit early education and childcare provider in North America.

The U-GRO Learning Centres brand joins Childtime, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy and Tutor Time in the Learning Care Group portfolio, which includes more than 900 school locations.

“An emphasis on school readiness, a safe and engaging learning environment, and a commitment to outstanding customer service make U-GRO a natural fit for Learning Care Group,” noted Mark Bierley, CEO at Learning Care Group. “As U-GRO Learning Centres join our portfolio of brands, we look forward to continuing to inspire young learners in Pennsylvania as we prepare them for future success.”

At U-GRO, the educational experience combines the best of a structured, age-appropriate program with self-direction, exploration and play – promoting children’s social, emotional, physical and intellectual development. Dedicated, caring teachers guide students’ hands-on discovery, supporting children as they master new skills, test their own abilities, and build confidence.

U-GRO’s modern and secure facilities present an atmosphere of quality and creativity. The child-centric school environment encourages engagement, motivation and growth. Learning is everywhere, and expectations are high. Over the last 5 years, an average of 94.8 percent of U-GRO children entering kindergarten have met or exceeded state expectations.

“It’s been an honor to serve Pennsylvania families for the past 40+ years by providing the highest quality early education experience in an environment that offers children a fun, hands-on approach to learning, ” said Greg Holsinger, former President and CEO of U-GRO Learning Centres, whose mother, Janice, founded U-GRO in 1973. “I’m confident that under Learning Care Group’s leadership, U-GRO Learning Centres will continue to bring children joy for many years to come while helping them to thrive and achieve their full potential.”

Founders Advisors served as U-GRO’s financial advisor in the transaction. “It has been a pleasure to work with the outstanding team at U-GRO to achieve this important milestone for the Holsinger family despite the headwinds facing early education this year,” said Mike McCraw, Managing Director of Founders. “We are pleased to have helped find a long-term home for U-GRO with a leading national early education provider like Learning Care Group. We look forward to seeing U-GRO thrive as a member of the LCG family of brands.”

About Learning Care Group, Inc.

Learning Care Group is a leader in early childhood education, with more than 50 years of experience in inspiring children to love learning. Headquartered in Novi, Mich., the company is the second largest for-profit early education and care provider in North America. Learning Care Group provides early education and care for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years through eight unique brands: Childtime Learning Centers, The Children’s Courtyard, Creative Kids Learning Centers, Everbrook Academy, La Petite Academy, Montessori Unlimited, Pathways Learning Academy, Tutor Time Child Care/Learning Centers and U-GRO Learning Centres. It operates more than 900 schools (corporate and franchise) across 36 states, the District of Columbia and internationally, and has a capacity to serve more than 130,000 children. Learning Care Group’s proprietary School Readiness Pathway supports the development of the academic and social skills needed for a smooth transition to elementary school. For more information, please visit www.learningcaregroup.com

About Founders Advisors

Founders is a merger, acquisition, & strategic advisory firm serving middle-market companies. Founders focuses on helping companies across industries including education, consumer services, technology, business services, energy, healthcare, and industrials. Founders’ skilled professionals, proven expertise, and process-based solutions help companies access growth capital, make acquisitions, and/or prepare for and execute liquidity events to achieve specific financial goals. In order to provide securities-related services discussed herein, certain principals of Founders Advisors, LLC are licensed with Founders M&A Advisory, LLC, member FINRA and SIPC. Founders M&A Advisory, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Founders Advisors, LLC. Founders Advisors, LLC does not provide investment advice. For more information, please visit www.foundersib.com.

Attachments

Lydia Cisaruk Learning Care Group 248.697.9140 lcisaruk@learningcaregroup.com