StemGen Announces Brand Refresh and New Website

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, TX, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- StemGen (OTC: SGNI), a leading broad automotive engineering and esports technology company, today announced the launch of its newly redesigned website – https://stemgeninc.com, as part of a brand refresh campaign initiated by the company late in 2020. The new website is well positioned as a leading source for insights, solutions, and interactive features for the motorsports technology industry. The new site has been optimized to ensure visitors are provided a great user experience across all digital devices, including desktop, tablet and mobile.



Another key part of the branding initiative was a complete logo redesign. The new design speaks to the future of the company by combining real-world racing data technologies, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) education, and interactive driving simulation systems. Overall, the branding campaign is intended to mark a new era in the history of StemGen.

“We have proven track record of building and scaling brands with exceptional success,” says Simon Dawson, president and chief executive officer of StemGen. “As part of our renewed vision and our expanding our lines of business, now was a great time to ensure our brand identity and have our website reflect where we are going. For us this is more than just a new logo. We wanted this to represent our new direction. We’re excited to have a new look that better reflects the growth and evolution of our company over the last two years.”

One key feature of the new website includes an improved investor information section for current and prospective shareholders to gain important insights into our industry and the subsidiaries of StemGen. The roadmap for the website is to expand investor communication and interactivity as we continue to evolve in the coming weeks.

ABOUT STEMGEN, INC.

StemGen, Inc. (OTC: SGNI) is a broad automotive engineering and esports technology company focused on the digital transformation of motorsports, gaming, and education. The Company generates revenues through the licensing of in-house developed hydrogen-fueled automotive technologies, audience and education monetization programs delivered through virtual motor sports events platform, and Direct to Consumer (DTC) sale of purpose-built racing simulators and esports retail products. StemGen manages racing and gaming operations on a global basis from the corporate headquarters located in Houston, TX. Visit www.stemgeninc.com for more information.

