TC Energy Launches Binding Open Season for the Keystone Pipeline System

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Advisory – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy) today launched an open season to solicit binding commitments for crude oil transportation services on the Keystone Pipeline System from Hardisty, Alberta to Patoka, Illinois.



Interested parties may submit binding bids for transportation capacity during the open season that will close at 12 p.m. MT on February 19, 2021. Information regarding the open season is available online or by contacting liquids_pipelines@tcenergy.com.

About TC Energy

We are a vital part of everyday life — delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens — we’re there. Guided by our core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, our more than 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where we operate across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

TC Energy’s common shares trade on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges under the symbol TRP.

Media Inquiries:

Terry Cunha

403.920.7859 or 800.608.7859

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:

David Moneta / Hunter Mau

403.920.7911 or 800.361.6522

