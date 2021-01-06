Develop and Test Software with CANoe4SW

/EIN News/ -- NOVI, Mich., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector introduces CANoe4SW – a tool for the development, test, and analysis of software in cyber physical systems. CANoe4SW supports software developers and testers in all markets throughout the entire development process of distributed systems and IoT devices. In virtual execution environments on the PC, in virtual machines or in the cloud, the user achieves high-quality software at an early stage of development for any target operating system based on Windows or Linux.



CANoe4SW provides developers with a comprehensive tool for development, test, and analysis of software in cyber physical systems. It is not important whether the software to be tested is a single software component, a subsystem or the entire distributed system. Software developers and testers in all markets, e.g. medical, railway, automotive, use CANoe4SW along the entire development process of distributed systems and IoT devices. Virtual execution environments on the computer, in virtual machines, or in the cloud enable software to be tested for any target operating system based on Windows or Linux, e.g. Ubuntu, CentOS, SUSE.

CANoe4SW allows easy access to the System Under Test by its functional system interfaces at a pure software level. Testers can perform early “black-box” SIL testing independently of hardware availability. CANoe4SW integrates seamlessly in CI/CT environments. Furthermore, the support of connectivity protocols such as MQTT provides access to IoT devices and back end software running in the cloud.



Interactive development and test as well as simple automated testing helps to ensure quality of distributed systems. CANoe4SW supports testing at an early stage of the development process by using virtual execution environments, thereby significantly increasing the quality of the developed software. Complex systems become manageable by isolating individual components using models for the physical and software environments. Software developers use CANoe4SW to stimulate and monitor values over time, thereby also addressing dynamic aspects of the software under test. Advantage: Users simulate error scenarios that would be difficult to implement in real environments, e.g. downtimes of cloud services. In contrast to debugging on the target, the virtual execution environments provide the user with more options for error detection in his development environment. The independence of hardware and other software components also enables the use of CI/CT environments from the very beginning.

CANoe4SW is the right tool for monitoring fully integrated software components using models to simulate the physical environment and software environment. In addition to interactive development and testing, automated testing is a key feature of CANoe4SW.

About Vector:

Vector is the leading manufacturer of software tools and embedded components for the development of electronic systems and their networking with many different systems from CAN to Automotive Ethernet.

Vector has been a partner of automotive manufacturers and suppliers and related industries since 1988. Vector tools and services provide engineers with the decisive advantage to make a challenging and highly complex subject area as simple and manageable as possible. Vector employees work on electronic innovations for the automotive industry every day. Worldwide customers in the automotive, commercial vehicles, aerospace, transportation, and control technology industries rely on the solutions and products of the independent Vector Group for the development of technologies for future mobility.

Vector worldwide currently employs more than 3,000 people with sales of EUR 770 million in 2019. With its headquarters in Germany (Stuttgart), Vector has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, France, Great Britain, Italy, Austria, Sweden, Romania, South Korea, India, China, and Brazil.