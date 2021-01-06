Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported January 4, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. Felix Hernandez-Rosado (age 19) Providence, RI P1-2021-0051AG On January 4, 2020, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Felix Hernandez-Rosado with one count of murder, one count of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, one count of conspiracy to commit murder, one count of conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon, one count of carrying a pistol without a license and one count of third-degree sexual assault.

The alleged acts of murder and related gun charges occurred in the in city of Providence on July 1, 2020. The alleged sexual assault occurred in the State of Rhode Island between March 1, 2020 and July 31, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on January 20, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court. He is currently being held at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI).

###

