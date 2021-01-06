Helmes & Co to Join Vidaris Affiliate, Veritas Advisory Group; Expands Practice to Boston

Helmes & Co Joins Under Veritas Advisory Group’s Project Advisory Service Offering, Expanding the Firm’s Reach to the Northeast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritas Advisory Group, a SOCOTEC Company (Veritas) announced today that Helmes & Co, LLC have joined the firm. Located in Boston, MA, Helmes & Co is a project advisory firm focused on the deployment, operation, and analysis of capital projects worldwide – from residential, commercial, process, generating facilities to major civil infrastructure. Phillip Helmes will continue leading his team in his new role as Regional Director, joining the nationally renowned team of consultants advising clients across a variety of end markets including rail, airport, highway, bridge, tunnel, powerplant, oil and gas, chemical, wastewater treatment, as well as residential and commercial building projects.



“The entire team at Helmes & Co is pleased to be joining Veritas, a SOCOTEC Company, a leading group in Testing Inspection and Certification in the Building and Infrastructure sectors. The partnership will enhance our capabilities in providing clients and law firms strategic insights into construction and engineering project management. A special thanks to our many long-term clients for their trust in our capabilities which has allowed us to build a truly respected firm. With the support and backing of a top-tier partner, we are now in a position to build on decades of expertise and efficiently deliver a more comprehensive offering of project management and technical analysis for our clients,” said Phillip Helmes.

Rodney Sowards, President of Veritas, continues, saying, “Veritas is excited to expand our services into Boston, and into the northeast, with the addition of Helmes and Co. Phil Helmes and his team of professionals will enhance our Project Advisory and Dispute Resolution practice areas and will strengthen Veritas’ position as a national leader in construction advisory, dispute, and forensic services.”

“Despite the challenges we all experienced throughout 2020, we remain focused on our plan to expand project advisory services throughout North America,” said Marc Weissbach, Chief Executive Officer of Vidaris. “Phil Helmes and his team bring decades of expertise in advising clients throughout complex building projects. Helmes’ service offering is complimentary to the niche services provided by Vidaris and our affiliates.”

Including Vidaris’ network of affiliate companies – Veritas, LPI, CBI Consulting, C2G International, Synergen Consulting International, David Pattillo & Associates, and Construction Project Analytics Group – all of which are part of the SOCOTEC Group – the Company has over 350 highly regarded professionals in 21 offices providing solutions within six closely-integrated services: building envelope, energy efficiency and sustainability, dispute resolution, project advisory, code compliance and specialty engineering.

Davis Malm acted as legal counsel to Helmes & Co in connection with the transaction. Honigman, LLP provided legal counsel to the SOCOTEC entities.

About Veritas Advisory Group

Veritas Advisory Group, Inc. is a business consulting and forensic advisory firm that helps clients solve the financial, economic, and dispute-related problems faced in today’s diverse business environment. Its team of engineers, CPAs, MBAs, financial analysts, and building industry professionals consult with a wide array of public entities, governmental agencies, private companies, sureties, and the law firms who serve them. Through numerous engagements, Veritas has provided a wide variety of services including claims evaluation and resolution, financial damage assessment, insured loss analysis, construction claims preparation and review, project management advisory services, fraud investigations, class action administration and distribution, expert witness testimony, and litigation support.

About Vidaris

Vidaris is a leading TIC (testing, inspection and certification) consultancy focused on assurance services, building design, efficiency and dispute resolution in the construction, real estate, infrastructure and industrial fields, serving as an independent third‐party advisor for leading developers, property owners, industrial operators, utilities, architects and engineers. The Company’s multidisciplinary, highly technical and integrated service offering includes three major segments: (i) Architectural Consulting, Testing, Inspection and Certification (« ATIC »); (ii) Dispute Resolution (« DR »); and (iii) Engineering Consulting, Testing, Inspection and Certification (« ETIC ») on both existing and new assets.

About The SOCOTEC Group

The SOCOTEC Group, headed by Hervé Montjotin, has built its reputation over more than 60 years as a trusted partner assisting companies in the areas of quality, health and safety, and the environment.

SOCOTEC’s mission is to ensure the integrity and performance of assets and people’s safety. Through its inspection and measurement, assistance and consultancy, and training and certification services, SOCOTEC helps to optimize the performance of companies in every sector by managing the risks inherent in their activities. Drawing on its expertise and positioning itself as a long-term partner, SOCOTEC supports its clients throughout their project’s lifecycle.

As a leader in building inspection and a major player in TIC for the construction and infrastructure sectors, the SOCOTEC Group has 200,000 clients with operations in 23 countries, 9,000 employees and over 250 forms of external recognition.

