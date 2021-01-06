Scylla Summit 2021 Ready to Kick Off Largest Program Ever

Annual NoSQL community event to feature innovative use case presentations, product deep dives, free training and online networking

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three days of stimulating talks, training and networking, learning best practices and rubbing virtual shoulders with some of the most innovative companies in the world. That's what's on offer at Scylla Summit 2021 , an online installment of the annual community event dedicated to ScyllaDB's ultra-high-performance NoSQL database.



With more than 30 speakers and an online audience from around the globe, this year’s Scylla Summit promises to be ScyllaDB’s biggest yet, with sessions including:

Leading real-estate and rental marketplace Zillow sharing their innovative approach to consuming messages from multiple sources in a cloud-scale consumer application

Disney+ Hotstar, India’s premier streaming service, and Grab, Southeast Asia’s most widely used “superapp,” explaining how Scylla helped them scale their businesses to meet the demands of hundreds of millions of active users

GE Healthcare describing how they used Scylla’s Amazon DynamoDB-compatible API to extend their Edison AI platform to on-premises deployments

Online travel pioneer Expedia Group sharing the significant performance improvements they’ve realized from migrating from Apache Cassandra to Scylla

Renowned computer safety researcher Kyle Kingsbury covering how he put Scylla through its paces with the industry-standard Jepsen test suite

A free half-day of instructor-led training in two tracks: Cloud/Developer and DBA.

“Scylla Summit 2021 presents a great opportunity to hear from an impressive group of Scylla users,” said Dor Laor, ScyllaDB CEO and cofounder. “Attendees can turn on the engineering fire hose and get an early look at our latest features and our ambitious roadmap.”

To see the full agenda for Scylla Summit 2021, and to register for the live event, visit the Scylla Summit 2021 website .

About ScyllaDB

Scylla is the real-time big data database. API-compatible with Apache Cassandra and Amazon DynamoDB, Scylla embraces a shared-nothing approach that increases throughput and storage capacity as much as 10X. Comcast, Discord, Grab, Hotstar, Medium, Starbucks, Ola Cabs, Samsung, IBM, Investing.com and many more leading companies have adopted Scylla to realize order-of-magnitude performance improvements and reduce hardware costs. ScyllaDB was founded by the team responsible for the KVM hypervisor and is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Eight Roads Ventures, Innovation Endeavors, Wing Venture Capital, Qualcomm Ventures, TLV Partners, Magma Venture Partners, Western Digital Capital and Samsung Ventures and more. For more information: ScyllaDB.com .

