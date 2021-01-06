Fortinet Extends Availability of Free Self-Paced NSE Cybersecurity Training Courses to Further Build Industry’s Workforce

In Response to Widening Cybersecurity Skills Gap and Strong Demand, Fortinet to Continue Offering Entire Catalogue of Self-paced Network Security Expert Training at No Cost for the Foreseeable Future

Rob Rashotte, Vice President, Global Training & Technical Field Enablement at Fortinet

“With over 800,000 registrations for our free training offerings in 2020, it has become clear that Fortinet’s NSE training is fulfilling a huge need for all levels of security professionals. As such we are committed to continue offering the entire catalogue of self-paced Network Security Expert training at no cost until we see the skills gap trend reverse. Together with our ecosystem of academic and commercial training providers as well as government and NGO partnerships, we will continue to provide the industry with a diverse, equitable and inclusive pipeline of security professionals.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced that all self-paced advanced security training courses will remain free beyond 2021. Fortinet is committed to developing a diverse cybersecurity workforce by continuing to offer free security training for anyone around the world. Fortinet’s free training initiative provides learners with the following:

Access to more than 30 free security courses : These courses are on topics ranging from secure SD-WAN to operational technology (OT) security to cloud security with more courses expected to be added throughout the year. Additionally, pre-recorded lab demos by cybersecurity experts are available for on-demand viewing.



: These courses are on topics ranging from secure SD-WAN to operational technology (OT) security to cloud security with more courses expected to be added throughout the year. Additionally, pre-recorded lab demos by cybersecurity experts are available for on-demand viewing. Preparation for NSE Certification exams : Most of the free courses are from the official curriculum for the Fortinet NSE Certification Program. Fortinet’s Certification Program is an eight-level program that has issued more than half a million certifications.

: Most of the free courses are from the official curriculum for the Fortinet NSE Certification Program. Fortinet’s Certification Program is an eight-level program that has issued more than half a million certifications. Continuing professional credits: Through a partnership with (ISC)2, individuals can use their free training completion – as well as any NSE training course – to gain Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for CISSP and other (ISC)2 designations. Learners earn one credit for every hour of NSE Training Institute training they do with Fortinet.



Increasing Access to Cybersecurity Knowledge

As the pandemic led to the exponential increase of teleworkers, the need for securing remote networks and users became a top priority for organizations. IT teams already challenged with finding security professionals due to the skills gap were faced with an even greater need for expertise to securely transition to a remote workforce.

One way Fortinet responded to this need was by opening its entire Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute catalogue of self-paced courses free of charge in April 2020. In doing so, Fortinet provided IT and security professionals the opportunity to learn new skills, reskill or upskill their security knowledge. Since opening these courses to the public, there have been more than 800,000 registrations. Through the course of the year, Fortinet saw an increase in registrations for its cyber awareness training – consisting of the NSE Certification Program’s training levels 1-3 – its mid-levels 4-6 designed for a technical audience and levels 7-8 for advanced expertise.

As the need for enterprise-wide cybersecurity awareness has become such a critical priority for so many organizations, Fortinet also introduced the free Information Security Awareness and Training service. The service leverages the NSE level 1 training and packages it together with a library of awareness assets and administration tools. The service provides organizations with a low barrier, zero cost solution to get started on an enterprise-wide cybersecurity awareness program for all employees.

A More Diverse and Inclusive Cyber Workforce of the Future

NSE Training Institute partners with global leaders like the World Economic Forum, academic institutions and nonprofits to deliver cyber training to students, veterans, women, minorities and other untapped resources. NSE Training Institute’s extensive ecosystem of public and private partnerships further enables Fortinet to address the skills gap by increasing the access and reach of its award-winning NSE training curriculum.

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 480,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

