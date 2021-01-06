Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. Adds Richard Rosenblum to Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (“Innovative” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: IPSI), a U.S.-based fintech company focused on building a 21st century digital payment solution, IPSIPay, is pleased to announce the addition of Richard Rosenblum to an Advisory Board.



Richard is a business veteran and entrepreneur in the areas of the financial services, capital markets, healthcare and technology. Richard’s experience ranges from managing director at several investment merchant banks as well as C-suite executive.

Previously, from 2008-2014 Mr. Rosenblum was a Director, President and Executive Chairman of Alliqua Biomedical, Inc., a leader in hydrogel manufacturing technology in the wound care sector.

As a founder of Harborview Capital, he leads a team of strategic advisors in the areas of capital formation, merchant banking and management consulting, raising and funding over $250 million of capital for companies. Mr. Rosenblum is involved in the capital formation process dealing with all companies particularly emerging growth helping with investment negotiating structuring & funding.

“We are very fortunate to have Richard now on our team. His ability to take a long-term view of the market and financial expertise are remarkable and I am looking forward to working together. Richard’s extensive professional network will allow us to accelerate our strategic relationships to the next level,” said Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. CEO William Corbett.

“I have been following Innovative and the Company’s progress within the industry for quite some time, and I am excited to be joining the Advisory Board as blockchain and payment solutions are gaining the momentum like never before. Now that even large financial institutions have made a shift towards digital – Innovative has an opportunity to execute on a larger scale and I am looking forward to being a part of it,” said Mr. Rosenblum.

About Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc.

Innovative Payment Solutions, Inc. (“Innovative”) strives to offer cutting edge digital payment solutions for consumers and service providers. Innovative’s ecosystem will span multiple devices such as self-service kiosks, mobile applications and POS terminals offering alternative payment methods to meet the needs of consumers and service providers. (investor.ipsipay.com)

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate, "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include statements regarding the expected contribution of Mr. Rosenblum as the Company seeks to accelerate its business development and evolve. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and assumptions as of the date of the press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectation include, among others, our ability to position the Company for future profitability, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to the economy in California and Mexico, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For investor inquiries please call (818) 864-4004 or email: info@ipsipay.com