Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,329 in the last 365 days.

Arch Oncology to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Calif. and ST. LOUIS, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of anti-CD47 antibody therapies, today announced that Julie Hambleton, M.D., the Company’s Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Event: 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date: January 14, 2021 12:10-12:35 pm ET

About Arch Oncology
Arch Oncology, Inc. is a privately-held, clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of potential best-in-class antibody therapies for the treatment of patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The Company’s next-generation anti-CD47 antibodies are highly differentiated, with the potential to improve upon the safety and efficacy profile relative to other agents in this class. Arch Oncology’s lead product candidate AO-176 is in two Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with select solid tumors and with multiple myeloma, both as monotherapy and in combination with standard therapies. In addition, the Company is advancing a pipeline of antibody programs for the treatment of cancer. For more information, please visit www.archoncology.com.


Contact:
Amy Figueroa, CFA
For Arch Oncology
afigueroa@archoncology.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Arch Oncology to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.