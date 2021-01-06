Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 736 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,329 in the last 365 days.

MusclePharm to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference

/EIN News/ -- CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (OTCMKTS: MSLP) (the “Company”), a global provider of leading sports nutrition & lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today announced that Ryan Drexler, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will host a fireside chat at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference.

The conference will be held January 11-14, 2021 in a virtual format. The Company’s fireside chat will be held on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 9:30 am Eastern time. The Company will also be participating in virtual one-on-one and small group meetings.

About MusclePharm, Inc.

MusclePharm® is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition & lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties include the MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essentials Series, Natural Series, and FitMiss™ – a product line designed specifically for female athletes. MusclePharm® products are available in more than 100 countries globally, with its Combat Protein product lineup being the company’s most popular.

Contact:
John Mills, Managing Partner
ICR, Inc.
646-277-1254
John.Mills@Icrinc.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

MusclePharm to Participate in Fireside Chat at the 23rd Annual ICR Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.