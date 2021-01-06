Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Jushi Holdings Inc. Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences in January 2021

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) (CSE: JUSH) (OTCMKTS: JUSHF), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced that Erich Mauff, President, Board Member and Founder of Jushi, will participate at two upcoming conferences:

  • 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference is being held on January 11 - 15, 2021. Mr. Mauff is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 2:00pm ET as well as host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day. Click Here to register for the fireside chat.
  • ATB 9th Annual Institutional Investor Conference is being held on January 12 - 14, 2021. Mr. Mauff is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion, Big Wins, Bigger Wish Lists, on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 10:40am ET as well as host one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Jushi’s management during these events, please contact Jushi’s Investor Relations at Investors@jushico.com.

About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact:
Michael Perlman
Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury
561-281-0247
Investors@jushico.com

Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
MATTIO Communications
570-209-2947
Ellen@Mattio.com


