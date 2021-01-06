Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 739 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,337 in the last 365 days.

ChannelAdvisor to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. , Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced that David Spitz, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Company’s investor relations website at ir.channeladvisor.com.

About ChannelAdvisor
ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world’s commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more.  For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.


Investor Contact:
ChannelAdvisor Corporation
Raiford Garrabrant
+1 (919) 228-4817
raiford.garrabrant@channeladvisor.com

or

Media Contact:
ChannelAdvisor Corporation
Tamara Gibbs
+1 (919) 249-9798
tamara.gibbs@channeladvisor.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

ChannelAdvisor to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.