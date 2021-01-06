GlobalTranz To Host Annual Agent Conference Virtually on January 12

Earvin “Magic” Johnson To Deliver Keynote Address

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlobalTranz Enterprises, LLC., a leading technology-enabled third-party logistics solutions provider offering award-winning technology, people-powered customer service, and extensive multimodal carrier relationships, will host its 2021 GlobalTranz Agent Conference on Tuesday, January 12. This year’s conference will be held virtually for the first time and will feature a keynote from NBA Hall of Fame All-Star, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist Earvin “Magic” Johnson.



The 2021 GlobalTranz Agent Conference brings together the GlobalTranz agent community to collaborate, network, and learn about GlobalTranz’s latest technology innovations, mode and service offerings, and more. Aimed at professionals with a variety of experience, from longtime veterans of the freight industry to those looking to start their own agencies, the event provides an opportunity to learn new skills and deepen relationships with clients, peers, and carriers.

GlobalTranz Chairman and CEO Bob Farrell, CFO Lara Stell, and SVP of Agent Channel Business Mike Sutter will kick off the conference with “GlobalTranz: Powering into 2021,” an address that will provide a recap of GlobalTranz’s 2020 performance and an exclusive look at the company’s strategic plans for 2021.

“The new year brings tremendous growth opportunities for our GlobalTranz independent freight agents through our innovative technology, customer relationships, carrier network, and strong partnerships,” says Chairman and CEO Bob Farrell. “We’re pleased to kick off 2021 with our annual Agent Conference and provide valuable networking and knowledge-building opportunities for our agents, carriers, and partners.”

Keynote speaker Earvin “Magic” Johnson is currently Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Magic Johnson Enterprises, an investment conglomerate valued at an estimated $1 billion. Since retiring from the NBA more than 20 years ago, the legendary basketball star has become a business powerhouse who has dedicated his life to leaving a positive impact on underserved urban communities. Through a newly formed fund, Johnson is investing more than $1 billion in infrastructure improvement in the United States.

In addition to keynotes from Chairman and CEO Bob Farrell and Earvin “Magic” Johnson, the event will include:

“Current Capacity, Trends and Strategies”: A Multimodal Perspectives Panel moderated by Frank Stockholm, GlobalTranz Agent Support and Development, featuring insights from panelists: Steve Clagg, Corporate Account Executive, Ward Transportation Dave Black, VP of Corporate Sales, Roadrunner Marissa Christensen, VP National Sales, 3PL, XPO Phil Atwell, Director of Enterprise Sales, 3PL, ABF

moderated by Frank Stockholm, GlobalTranz Agent Support and Development, featuring insights from panelists: “Creating Growth Through Disruptive Technology” : Featuring insights from GlobalTranz CTO Russ Felker

: Featuring insights from GlobalTranz CTO Russ Felker Awards and recognition for top agents, carriers, business partners and technology providers

Networking and Expo Opportunities

This year’s GlobalTranz Agent Conference is generously supported and sponsored by Title Sponsor DAT Freight & Analytics and Keynote Sponsor Mamba Virtual Placement. Additional sponsors include:

About GlobalTranz

GlobalTranz is a full-service third-party logistics provider, bringing award-winning customer service, exceptional industry expertise and market-leading technology to shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers (LSP). GlobalTranz’s people-powered approach combined with comprehensive, relationship-driven support provides shippers of all sizes with fast and reliable, multi-modal transportation services as well as strategic supply chain solutions – enabling them to optimize efficiency and deliver on business goals. Leveraging its extensive independent agent network, GlobalTranz has emerged as a fast-growing market leader with a customer base of over 1 million product users and 25,000 shippers. In 2020, Transport Topics named GlobalTranz #9 on their list of Top 10 largest freight brokerage firms in the U.S., and Inbound Logistics ranked GlobalTranz as #4 on their list of Top 10 3PL Providers.

For more information on GlobalTranz, visit globaltranz.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @globaltranz.

