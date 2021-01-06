Histogen to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT 2021 Virtual Conference.



Presentation Details

The presentation will be available for on-demand listening beginning Monday, January 11, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the Investors section of the Histogen website at www.histogen.com, under the New and Events tab.

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/dccb42bf-3f14-42b9-a4b2-09c945ccd06c

About Histogen

Histogen Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. Histogen’s innovative technology platform utilizes cell conditioned media and extracellular matrix materials produced by hypoxia-induced multipotent cells. Histogen’s proprietary, reproducible manufacturing process provides targeted solutions across a broad range of therapeutic indications including hair growth, dermal rejuvenation, joint cartilage regeneration and spinal disk repair. For more information, please visit www.histogen.com.

