Yumanity Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yumanity Therapeutics (Nasdaq: YMTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative, disease-modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Paulash Mohsen, Chief Business Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference.

The presentation will be available on-demand via the conference portal and through the Company's website at yumanity.com/events beginning January 11, 2021 starting at 6:00am EST.

About Yumanity Therapeutics
Yumanity Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, YTX-7739, is currently in Phase 1 clinical development for Parkinson’s disease. Yumanity’s drug discovery platform is designed to enable the Company to rapidly screen for potential disease-modifying therapies by overcoming toxicity of misfolded proteins in neurogenerative diseases. Yumanity’s pipeline consists of additional programs focused on dementia with Lewy bodies, multi-system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease), frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD), and Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information, please visit www.yumanity.com.

Contacts
Investors:
Burns McClellan, Inc.
John Grimaldi
jgrimaldi@burnsmc.com
(212) 213-0006

Media:
Burns McClellan, Inc.
Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.
rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com
(212) 213-0006

 


