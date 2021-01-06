PAE Awarded Position on $3.3 Billion State Department Global Support Strategy 2.0 IDIQ

/EIN News/ -- FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, has been selected as one of three prime contractors on the U.S. Department of State’s Global Support Strategy 2.0 indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract vehicle, valued at up to $3.3 billion over 10 years. Under this contract, the company will provide integrated business process solutions to assist with the worldwide processing of non-immigrant and immigrant visa applications. PAE will compete for task orders by leveraging the company’s strengths in biometric collection solutions, secure data processing and integrated technology services.



Through the contract, which facilitates 98 percent of the State Department’s visa processing across the world, PAE will have the opportunity to provide integrated solutions for consular operations at U.S. embassies and consulates in 120 countries.

“Leveraging our innovative capabilities, enhanced through our 2017 acquisition of FCi Federal, we believe PAE is uniquely positioned to deliver proprietary, customized, technology-enabled solutions for the State Department, adding to our expanding and diverse portfolio of support for the U.S. government,” said PAE President and CEO John Heller. “This program highlights PAE’s continued success executing our strategy of leveraging past acquisitions to apply acquired capabilities, open significant addressable market areas for growth, and win new mission-critical programs across the globe.”

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com, on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

