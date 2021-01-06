Mersana Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that Anna Protopapas, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Conference being held virtually on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 5:20 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana’s website at www.mersana.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 90-days following the presentation.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its differentiated and proprietary ADC platforms to rapidly develop novel ADCs with optimal efficacy, safety and tolerability to meaningfully improve the lives of people fighting cancer. Mersana’s lead product candidate, XMT-1536, is in the expansion portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study in patients with ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma. XMT-1592, Mersana’s second ADC product candidate targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, was created using Mersana’s customizable and homogeneous Dolasynthen platform and is in the dose escalation portion of a Phase 1 proof-of-concept clinical study. The Company’s early stage programs include XMT-1660, a B7-H4 targeting ADC, as well as XMT-2056, a STING-agonist ADC developed using the Company’s Immunosynthen platform. In addition, multiple partners are using Mersana’s Dolaflexin platform to advance their ADC pipelines.

