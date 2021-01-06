Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,306 in the last 365 days.

OliX Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2021 ICR Conference

/EIN News/ -- SUWON, Republic of Korea, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that the Company’s management will present at the 2021 ICR Conference, being held virtually January 11-14, 2021.

Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss OliX’s pipeline, including its GalNAc-asiRNA program, liver-related program, OLX101A for hypertrophic scars, OLX301A for age-related macular degeneration and OLX301D for subretinal fibrosis.

Details for the upcoming virtual investor conference are below:

2021 ICR Conference

Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021
Presentation Track: Track 5 – Therapeutics (Public)
Presentation Time: 10:45 AM EST
Event Link: https://icrconference.com/

Asymmetric small interfering RNA

Asymmetric small interfering RNA (asiRNA) is the next generation of RNAi therapeutics that offers efficient gene regulation. In comparison to existing siRNA therapeutics, OliX Pharmaceuticals’ asiRNA shows comparable gene silencing and significantly reduces siRNA-mediated side effects such as off-target gene silencing and immune stimulation.

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes, based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered as the most efficient gene silencing technology. Based on asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target locally administrable diseases, such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.

To learn more about the company, visit https://www.olixpharma.com/eng/
To learn more about RNAi technology, visit https://www.olixpharma.com/eng/rnd/rnd01.php

Media Contact:

Jon Yu
Westwicke/ICR PR
Phone: +1.475.395.5375
jon.yu@westwicke.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

OliX Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2021 ICR Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.