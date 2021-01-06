OliX Pharmaceuticals to Present at 2021 ICR Conference

/EIN News/ -- SUWON, Republic of Korea, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OliX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KOSDAQ: 226950), a leading developer of RNAi therapeutics, today announced that the Company’s management will present at the 2021 ICR Conference, being held virtually January 11-14, 2021.



Dong Ki Lee, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss OliX’s pipeline, including its GalNAc-asiRNA program, liver-related program, OLX101A for hypertrophic scars, OLX301A for age-related macular degeneration and OLX301D for subretinal fibrosis.

Details for the upcoming virtual investor conference are below:

2021 ICR Conference

Date: Thursday, January 14, 2021

Presentation Track: Track 5 – Therapeutics (Public)

Presentation Time: 10:45 AM EST

Event Link: https://icrconference.com/

Asymmetric small interfering RNA

Asymmetric small interfering RNA (asiRNA) is the next generation of RNAi therapeutics that offers efficient gene regulation. In comparison to existing siRNA therapeutics, OliX Pharmaceuticals’ asiRNA shows comparable gene silencing and significantly reduces siRNA-mediated side effects such as off-target gene silencing and immune stimulation.

About OliX Pharmaceuticals

OliX Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics against a variety of disorders by down-regulating expression of disease-causing genes, based on its own proprietary RNAi technology. The Company’s core RNAi platform, asymmetric siRNA (asiRNA), is a unique gene silencing technology based on RNA interference (RNAi), which is considered as the most efficient gene silencing technology. Based on asiRNA technology, OliX has developed cell penetrating asiRNA (cp-asiRNA), a therapeutic RNAi platform to effectively target locally administrable diseases, such as hypertrophic scar, dry and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), subretinal fibrosis, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), and neuropathic pain. OliX has also developed another therapeutic RNAi platform, GalNAc-asiRNA, to target a variety of liver diseases.

