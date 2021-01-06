Global Diabetes Management Apps Market – Forecasts to 2026

/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by GME, the Diabetes Management Apps Market will grow with a CAGR value of 24.5 percent by 2026. The rising number of diabetic patients across the globe, rising preference for early disease diagnosis, increasing demand for mobile health applications, heavy impact of COVID-19 on the doctor-patient visit for regular blood sugar check, increasing penetration of adoption of smartphones in developing countries, advancements made in diabetes diagnosis and monitoring management, and growing funding for developing digital apps for diabetes diet and sugar check management are driving the growth of this market.



Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Diabetes Management Apps Market - Forecast to 2026"

Key Market Insights

The digital diabetes management service segment will be holding a larger share of the market as compared to the latter one owing to rising interest and preference of patients to operate a real-time blood sugar monitoring app and rising awareness regarding early disease diagnosis

As per the number of downloads and first-time revenue generation, the free apps segment will be the fastest-growing segment owing to the high penetration of free mobile health apps and smartphones in both developed and developing regions

Diabetes is one of the most common lifestyle disorders with a prevalence of 9.3% of the global population i.e. almost 460 million people

DarioHealth, LifeScan, Welldoc, Glooko, Inc., Fooducate, Diabetes: M, Beat Diabetes, One Drop Tactio Health Group, AgaMatrix, MySugr, Medisana, Medtronic, BioTelemetry, Inc., ContourNextOne, Azumio, Sanofi-Aventis, Abbott, Distal Thoughts, BHI Technologies, and Maxwell Software among others are the prime players of the market.

Subscription Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Free Subscription Model

Paid Subscription Model

Type of Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Digital Diabetes Management

Diabetic Weight & Diet Management

Type of O.S. Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Android

iOS

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of CSA



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA



