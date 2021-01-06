Global Diabetes Management Apps Market – Forecasts to 2026
/EIN News/ -- BROOKLYN, New York, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by GME, the Diabetes Management Apps Market will grow with a CAGR value of 24.5 percent by 2026. The rising number of diabetic patients across the globe, rising preference for early disease diagnosis, increasing demand for mobile health applications, heavy impact of COVID-19 on the doctor-patient visit for regular blood sugar check, increasing penetration of adoption of smartphones in developing countries, advancements made in diabetes diagnosis and monitoring management, and growing funding for developing digital apps for diabetes diet and sugar check management are driving the growth of this market.
Browse 151 Market Data Tables and 111 Figures spread through 181 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Diabetes Management Apps Market - Forecast to 2026"
https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-diabetes-management-apps-market-2585
Key Market Insights
- The digital diabetes management service segment will be holding a larger share of the market as compared to the latter one owing to rising interest and preference of patients to operate a real-time blood sugar monitoring app and rising awareness regarding early disease diagnosis
- As per the number of downloads and first-time revenue generation, the free apps segment will be the fastest-growing segment owing to the high penetration of free mobile health apps and smartphones in both developed and developing regions
- Diabetes is one of the most common lifestyle disorders with a prevalence of 9.3% of the global population i.e. almost 460 million people
- DarioHealth, LifeScan, Welldoc, Glooko, Inc., Fooducate, Diabetes: M, Beat Diabetes, One Drop Tactio Health Group, AgaMatrix, MySugr, Medisana, Medtronic, BioTelemetry, Inc., ContourNextOne, Azumio, Sanofi-Aventis, Abbott, Distal Thoughts, BHI Technologies, and Maxwell Software among others are the prime players of the market.
Browse the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/global-diabetes-management-apps-market-2585
Subscription Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Free Subscription Model
- Paid Subscription Model
Type of Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Digital Diabetes Management
- Diabetic Weight & Diet Management
Type of O.S. Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
- Android
- iOS
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Email address: sales@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +16026667238
Website: Global Market Estimates
Check our Latest Blogs: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/blog-posts.php