JANSON Announces Jack Haley as Chief Operating Officer

Jack Haley, Brigadier General (U.S. Army Retired), has been named Chief Operating Officer of JANSON. JANSON is a Woman-Owned Small Business.

/EIN News/ -- Manassas, VA, Jan. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janet Chihocky, Founder and CEO of JANSON, announced today that Jack Haley, Brigadier General (U.S. Army Retired), has been named Chief Operating Officer of JANSON.

Haley served 30 years in the United States Army with assignments worldwide, including three overseas assignments to Germany and three combat tours in Iraq.

As a General Officer, Haley served as the 38th Chief of Ordnance and as the Commanding General of the 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. Following retirement, Haley served as the President and CEO of Miltope Corporation, a rugged electronics manufacturer based in Huntsville and Montgomery, Alabama.

Haley received his Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Chemistry from Saint Lawrence University in Canton, New York, and a Master’s degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

Bringing on Haley was part of an initiative to drive expansion and growth for JANSON.

“JANSON has realized strong and steady growth over the last few years, but as we continue to aggressively pursue modernized communication solutions to meet the mission needs of our customers, we needed to further enhance our operation, thereby setting our team and our customers up for even greater success,” says Chihocky. “Jack brings a steady but dynamic leadership style, a strong expertise in logistics and organization, and a sustainment mindset that will optimize JANSON for continued growth and success.”

Haley’s relationship with JANSON goes back to 2010 when he was serving as Executive Officer (XO) for GEN Ann Dunwoody, then the commander of the Army Materiel Command. JANSON was developing and implementing the facilities branding strategy for the Command at its new headquarters located at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama.

“I was tremendously impressed with the creativity and professionalism of the JANSON team, and what was most impressive to me was JANSON’s ability to integrate the entire communications strategy,” Haley recalls. “For this reason, I am extremely excited to be joining such a great team of creative professionals. I believe that my leadership experience in the Army and my executive experience in the commercial industry will match up well with JANSON’s creative culture. I look forward to helping the company execute its near- and long-term strategic objectives, grow our client base, and ultimately achieve our vision of bringing our customer’s missions to life.”

Haley will lead JANSON’s initiatives, including but not limited to strategy execution, optimizing operations, identifying future service areas and products, driving, and analyzing performance and growth enablers, and ensuring superb customer service.

“I am so excited to have Jack be on my team,” Chihocky stated. “With his operational focus and implementation of our business strategy, I am able to focus more time on helping customers solve their most complex communication challenges while uncovering new and innovative platforms for helping them tell their story. With the team we have in place and the direction we’re headed, I truly believe that JANSON’s future looks brighter than ever before.”

ABOUT

A company dedicated to bringing a customer’s mission to life, JANSON is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) that specializes in physical, virtual and digital communication solutions for military, defense and federal customers. Their solutions can be found in buildings across the nation where they have modernized office workspaces and installed museum-quality displays, to strategic communication solutions where the JANSON team delivers advanced campaign plans, communication strategies, creative and graphics products, stakeholder analysis, immersive displays and technology programs, speech writing, media relations, high impact videos and 3D virtual environments for online training and virtual briefings. To learn more visit jansoncom.com.

Janet Chihocky, is the Founder & CEO at JANSON and is also the author of Chapter 11: Facing It? I Did Too.

support@jansoncom.com



Press Inquiries: adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Media Communications

KISS PR Brand Storytelling

Publicist for Adam Torres and Mission Matters Media





Story via KISS PR Brand Story





This news has been published for the above source. JANSON Communications [ID=16262]

Disclaimer: The PR is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.







Attachment