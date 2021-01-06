Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (5th January 2021)
As at 05 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 17 194 confirmed cases, including 11 813 recoveries and 418 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
There were 874 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,439 in the last 365 days.
As at 05 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 17 194 confirmed cases, including 11 813 recoveries and 418 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.