Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports Passenger Traffic Decrease of 37.1% for the Month of December

/EIN News/ -- GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of December 2020, compared to traffic figures for December 2019.



For December 2020, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports decreased by 37.1%, compared to the same period of the previous year. Domestic passenger traffic decreased by 23.2%, while international passenger traffic decreased by 52.3%.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Dec-19 Dec-20 % Change Jan-Dec 19 Jan-Dec 20 % Change Guadalajara 911.7 630.0 (30.9 %) 10,495.8 5,768.1 (45.0 %) Tijuana* 519.0 516.9 (0.4 %) 5,979.7 4,597.3 (23.1 %) Los Cabos 161.5 147.6 (8.6 %) 1,915.7 1,215.3 (36.6 %) Puerto Vallarta 166.2 112.8 (32.1 %) 1,839.3 951.5 (48.3 %) Montego Bay 0.9 0.0 (100.0 %) 9.2 1.0 (89.7 %) Guanajuato 182.3 113.6 (37.7 %) 2,056.9 1,051.5 (48.9 %) Hermosillo 159.7 97.1 (39.2 %) 1,803.8 939.4 (47.9 %) Mexicali 110.4 79.4 (28.1 %) 1,191.9 690.9 (42.0 %) Morelia 51.9 45.3 (12.6 %) 478.8 387.3 (19.1 %) Kingston 1.5 0.0 (98.3 %) 3.2 1.4 (56.8 %) La Paz 88.7 68.1 (23.2 %) 995.4 566.5 (43.1 %) Aguascalientes 57.0 38.9 (31.8 %) 635.2 356.0 (44.0 %) Los Mochis 33.8 29.0 (14.1 %) 384.4 211.2 (45.0 %) Manzanillo 8.7 5.6 (36.0 %) 95.3 49.1 (48.5 %) Total 2,453.2 1,884.5 (23.2 %) 27,884.8 16,786.6 (39.8 %)





International Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Dec-19 Dec-20 % Change Jan-Dec 19 Jan-Dec 20 % Change Guadalajara 427.5 286.4 (33.0 %) 4,350.5 2,357.5 (45.8 %) Tijuana* 333.4 173.9 (47.8 %) 2,946.1 1,719.3 (41.6 %) Los Cabos 361.7 198.4 (45.2 %) 3,693.4 1,848.9 (49.9 %) Puerto Vallarta 353.5 135.1 (61.8 %) 3,212.5 1,584.6 (50.7 %) Montego Bay 448.5 122.0 (72.8 %) 4,698.4 1,609.6 (65.7 %) Guanajuato 69.5 41.5 (40.2 %) 698.9 336.2 (51.9 %) Hermosillo 6.9 6.7 (1.7 %) 70.2 44.8 (36.2 %) Mexicali 0.7 0.3 (58.2 %) 6.9 2.3 (66.5 %) Morelia 42.8 31.6 (26.1 %) 418.9 244.0 (41.8 %) Kingston 172.7 57.5 (66.7 %) 405.5 628.0 54.9 % La Paz 0.9 0.9 (1.3 %) 12.8 6.6 (48.3 %) Aguascalientes 22.0 17.4 (20.9 %) 223.2 119.5 (46.5 %) Los Mochis 0.5 0.3 (37.3 %) 6.9 2.4 (64.9 %) Manzanillo 10.2 1.7 (82.9 %) 79.4 37.1 (53.2 %) Total 2,250.7 1,073.9 (52.3 %) 20,823.8 10,541.0 (49.4 %)





Total Terminal Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):

Airport Dec-19 Dec-20 % Change Jan-Dec 19 Jan-Dec 20 % Change Guadalajara 1,339.1 916.4 (31.6 %) 14,846.3 8,125.6 (45.3 %) Tijuana* 852.5 690.9 (19.0 %) 8,925.9 6,316.6 (29.2 %) Los Cabos 523.2 346.0 (33.9 %) 5,609.1 3,064.2 (45.4 %) Puerto Vallarta 519.7 247.9 (52.3 %) 5,051.9 2,536.1 (49.8 %) Montego Bay 449.4 122.0 (72.8 %) 4,707.7 1,610.5 (65.8 %) Guanajuato 251.8 155.1 (38.4 %) 2,755.8 1,387.7 (49.6 %) Hermosillo 166.5 103.9 (37.6 %) 1,874.1 984.2 (47.5 %) Mexicali 111.1 79.7 (28.3 %) 1,198.8 693.2 (42.2 %) Morelia 94.7 76.9 (18.7 %) 897.8 631.3 (29.7 %) Kingston 174.2 57.6 (66.9 %) 408.7 629.4 54.0 % La Paz 89.6 69.0 (23.0 %) 1,008.1 573.1 (43.1 %) Aguascalientes 79.0 56.3 (28.7 %) 858.4 475.6 (44.6 %) Los Mochis 34.3 29.3 (14.4 %) 391.3 213.6 (45.4 %) Manzanillo 18.9 7.3 (61.4 %) 174.7 86.2 (50.6 %) Total 4,704.0 2,958.4 (37.1 %) 48,708.5 27,327.5 (43.9 %)

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.



CBX Users (in thousands):

Airport Dec-19 Dec-20 % Change Jan-Dec 19 Jan-Dec 20 % Change Tijuana 328.4 171.9 (47.7 %) 2,897.9 1,705.7 (41.1 %)

Highlights for the Period:



The number of seats available during December 2020 declined by 21.5% compared to December 2019; load factors for the month went from 78.8% in December 2019 to 67.5% in December 2020.





The Company assumed control of the Kingston Airport on October 10, 2019; as such, the tables include this airport and present comparative figures for the twelve months of 2020, and three months in 2019.



Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concessioner Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are statements that are not historical facts, and are based on management’s current view and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, company performance and financial results. The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans” and similar expressions, as they relate to the company, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding the declaration or payment of dividends, the implementation of principal operating and financing strategies and capital expenditure plans, the direction of future operations and the factors or trends affecting financial condition, liquidity or results of operations are examples of forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on many assumptions and factors, including general economic and market conditions, industry conditions, and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.



In accordance with Section 806 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 and article 42 of the “Ley del Mercado de Valores”, GAP has implemented a “whistleblower” program, which allows complainants to anonymously and confidentially report suspected activities that June involve criminal conduct or violations. The telephone number in Mexico, facilitated by a third party that is in charge of collecting these complaints, is 01 800 563 00 47. The web site is www.lineadedenuncia.com/gap . GAP’s Audit Committee will be notified of all complaints for immediate investigation.

