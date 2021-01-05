Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Two Charged In Overnight Shooting In Kent Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(GALENA, MD) — On January 4, 2021 members of the Delaware State Police responded to the Christiana Hospital in Newark, Delaware for a gunshot wound victim.  The victim, identified as Bradley R. Hutchinson, 23, had been shot at least once in the face.  

A joint investigation between the Maryland State Police and Delaware State Police revealed the victim and several other individuals were at a residence on Golts Caldwell Road in Galena, Maryland, at approximately 7:00 p.m. yesterday, when a verbal argument ensued between the victim and Anthony Ball, 32, from Delaware, over a trailer. The preliminary investigation indicates that a short time later, Brandon Flowers, 35, from Delaware, attempted to unhook Hutchinson’s trailer from Hutchinson’s truck.  Hutchinson attempted to stop Flowers from detaching the trailer from his truck and Flowers shot the victim in the face.  

Flowers and Ball fled the scene after the shooting.  Ball was apprehended in Delaware a short time later without incident.  Flowers was arrested today in Dover, Delaware, without incident. 

Brandon Flowers was charged with attempted 1st degree murder, attempted 2nd degree murder, reckless endangerment, conspiracy to commit 2nd degree assault, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, conspiracy to commit 2nd degree murder, 2nd degree assault and 1st degree assault.  Flowers is being held in Delaware pending extradition to Maryland.  

Anthony Ball was charged with 1st degree murder, attempted 2nd degree murder, conspiracy-reckless endangerment, conspiracy-assault 2nd degree, conspiracy to commit 1st degree murder, conspiracy to commit 2nd degree murder, 2nd degree assault and 1st degree assault.  Ball is currently being processed at the Maryland State Police Centreville Barrack.  Following that, he will be taken before a court commissioner for an initial bond hearing. 

Hutchinson remains at the Christiana Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

The investigation is continuing. 




